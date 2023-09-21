EA Sports FC 24: Release Date, Top Player Ratings, New Features, Preview and More

Michael Regan/Getty Images

For some, the 2023-24 world football season is only just approaching its official start.

The wide release of EA Sports FC 24 is a little over a week away on Sept. 29, and gamers can begin firing it up as early as Friday. Those who purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game can get up to seven days of early access.

Excitement for FC 24 has been building ever since EA Sports announced in May 2022 it was ending its hugely successful partnership with FIFA. It's the end of an era for generations of fans for whom those four letters carried more meaning beyond the video game itself.

To hype the upcoming release, developers have been steadily divulging more information about FC 24, including the new game features and individual player ratings.

Highest-Rated Players

Men's Football

Kylian Mbappé, ST, Paris Saint-Germain (91)

Erling Haaland, ST, Manchester City (91)

Kevin DeBruyne, CM, Manchester City (91)

Lionel Messi, CF, Inter Miami (90)

Karim Benzema, CF, Al-Ittihad (90)

Thibaut Courtois, GK, Real Madrid (90)

Harry Kane, ST, Bayern Munich (90)

Robert Lewandowski, ST, Barcelona (90)

Mohamed Saleh, RW, Liverpool (89)

Rúben Dias, CB, Manchester City (89)

Vinícius Júnior, LW, Real Madrid (89)

Rodri, CDM, Manchester City (89)

Neymar Jr., LW, Al Hilal (89)

Marc-André ter Stegen, GK, Barcelona (89)

Virgil van Dijk, CB, Liverpool (89)

Alisson, GK, Liverpool (89)

Casemiro, CDM, Manchester United (89)

Women's Football

Alexia Putellas, CM, Barcelona (91)

Aitana Bonmatí, CM, Barcelona (90)

Sam Kerr, ST, Chelsea (90)

Caroline Graham Hansen, RW (90)

Kadidiatou Diani, RW, Olympique Lyonnais (89)

Mapi León, CB, Barcelona (89)

Alex Morgan, ST, San Diego Wave (89)

Ada Hegerberg, ST, Olympique Lyonnais (89)

Irene Paredes, CB, Barcelona (88)

Wendie Renard, CB, Olympique Lyonnais (88)

Alexandra Popp, ST, Wolfsburg (88)

Debinha, CAM, Kansas City Current (88)

Sophia Smith, ST, Portland Thorns (88)

Guro Reiten, LW, Chelsea (88)

Christiane Endler, GK, Olympique Lyonnais (88)

Marie Katoto, ST, Paris Saint-Germain (88)

Patri Guijarro, CM, Barcelona (88)

EA Sports isn't necessarily looking to reinvent the wheel with FC 24 but instead fine-tuned what it built with FIFA.

FC 24 sees new advancements in the HyperMotion technology, which aims to capture the exact movements of players based on how they perform in the real world. The use of volumetric capture technology means footage can be plucked from the matches themselves without the players going through the typical motion-capture process.

Elsewhere, the women's game will have an expanded footprint in FC 24.

FIFA 23 saw the inclusion of top leagues such as the Women's Super League and the NWSL. Now, you can add the best women's stars in the world to your squad in Ultimate Team, and retired legends will be included as well. Sonia Bompastor, Alex Scott, Mia Hamm and Birgit Prinz are among the confirmed Heroes and ICONs.

Even the respective Career Modes received some updates to provide even more depth.

As a manager, you'll be able to hire coaches who will help develop the players within your squad and get across your broad tactical vision. For those who chose the player career, individual agents will guide you through your journey on and off the pitch.