Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

It's possible that if you invested in Fields, you didn't bother adding a good enough backup to make this a realistic option. Hopefully, that isn't the case, though, as you would ideally sit him until he gives you a reason to put him back in your lineup.

He has completed just 60.6 percent of his passes while throwing more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two). His rushing ability usually helps him avoid bottoming out, though if not for a rushing score, he may have done just that in Week 2, as he finished 16-of-29 for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while managing just four carries for three yards.

