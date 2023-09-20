Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe StartersSeptember 20, 2023
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters
Fantasy football drafts seem pretty straightforward. You enter with a plan and whatever positional rankings you prefer and follow that strategy as often as your draft room allows you to.
Once the NFL season gets rolling, though, that's when everything gets complicated. Rankings and roles are always changing, injuries are always a factor and just about every lineup decision you face will be made in that gray area where no obvious answers exist.
It can feel overwhelming at times, so we're here to ease your burden a bit with a start and a sit recommendation at each of the marquee positions for Week 3.
Start: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (vs. Atlanta Falcons)
Goff is a good quarterback who can level up to great every now and then. He always feels like a relatively safe bet, especially when he's at home. Since the start of last season, he's had 26 touchdown passes with four interceptions in 10 home games compared to only seven and four, respectively, in nine road outings.
He is at home this week and could be looking to pass more than normal with starting running back David Montgomery potentially out "a couple weeks" with a thigh injury.
Sit: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears (at Kansas City Chiefs)
It's possible that if you invested in Fields, you didn't bother adding a good enough backup to make this a realistic option. Hopefully, that isn't the case, though, as you would ideally sit him until he gives you a reason to put him back in your lineup.
He has completed just 60.6 percent of his passes while throwing more interceptions (three) than touchdowns (two). His rushing ability usually helps him avoid bottoming out, though if not for a rushing score, he may have done just that in Week 2, as he finished 16-of-29 for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while managing just four carries for three yards.
Start: Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns (vs. Tennessee Titans)
If you managed to win the race to the waiver wire and add Ford, congratulations—you have a viable starting running back already in Week 3. While the Browns are considering external options to help replace Nick Chubb following his season-ending knee injury, Ford is in line to serve as the featured back for now.
He looked ready to roll on Monday, turning 19 touches into 131 scrimmage yards and a score. This is a tough matchup, as Tennessee has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs, per Yahoo, but Ford's opportunity is too great to ignore.
Sit: Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts (at Baltimore Ravens)
Moss will be another priority waiver-wire target, and if he remains the focal point of this Jonathan Taylor-less backfield, Moss could have some monster outings ahead of him. But, if the sit recommendation hadn't given this away already, this probably won't be one of them.
Baltimore has allowed just 69 rushing yards per game and has yet to surrender a rushing score.
Start: Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)
Addison has been a buzzy name ever since the Vikings snatched him up with this year's No. 23 pick, and the 21-year-old playmaker is already showing why. Minnesota has looked for him to make plays, and he's answered that challenge with scoring catches of 39 and 62 yards.
Granted, he needs to keep delivering these home runs, because he isn't getting a ton of chances (seven receptions on 11 targets), but a date with this Chargers defense could help him keep this hot start going. L.A. has allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers than anyone.
Sit: Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders (vs. Buffalo Bills)
McLaurin fared better in Week 2 than in Week 1, but he hardly alleviated concerns about his potentially diminishing role in this offense. Through two games, he's only been targeted 10 times, yielding seven receptions for 85 yards and a score.
It's always risky to sit someone with this type of talent, but his role doesn't look great, and this matchup looks even worse. The Bills have given up just 302 passing yards on the season, sixth-fewest in the NFL.