Fantasy Alert: Jerome Ford Will Be Browns' Featured RB After Nick Chubb Injury

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Tuesday that Ford will be the team's feature back in the wake of Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury, though the team will also look at external candidates.

"As you know—you don't replace Nick Chubb. You just don't do that," he said. "Great players in the league, you look around, they go out, it's always not one person that replaces a player of his caliber. So, everybody's got to do a little bit more. You've got to do a little bit more everywhere. But we'll look at options there in terms of who we bring in."