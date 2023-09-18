Lions' David Montgomery Says Quad Injury Will Need 'a Couple Weeks' to Heal

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery, who was carted off with a thigh bruise during his team's 37-31 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, said his injury may take a "couple" weeks to heal.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press relayed the information.

"Montgomery said the injury could take 'a couple weeks' to heal, but otherwise declined comment when stopped by a reporter as he hobbled through the locker room after the game," Birkett wrote.

ESPN's Eric Woodyard provided more information regarding the ailment: "He appeared to suffer the injury at the three-minute mark of the third quarter after being dragged to the ground near the sideline by Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks after making the catch from quarterback Jared Goff."

Montgomery finished the game with 16 carries for 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also caught one ball for seven yards.

Montgomery spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears before joining the Lions on a three-year, $18 million contract in free agency. He began his Detroit stint with 74 rushing yards and a score in a 21-20 upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

If Montgomery has to miss time, then Craig Reynolds should step into the backfield alongside rookie Jahmyr Gibbs. Reynolds stepped into Montgomery's role and had three carries for seven yards and one reception for minus-two yards down the stretch.

Gibbs figures to stay as the team's top pass-catching back. He ended Sunday with seven receptions for 39 yards.

Unfortunately, the timing of the Lions' schedule doesn't work out in Montgomery's favor. Detroit will host the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday, but the team then has a short turnaround with a matchup at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Sept. 28.