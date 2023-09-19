Video: Deion Sanders Tells Shedeur, Shilo They Won't Leave Colorado for NFL in 2024

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are expected to play at least one more season for the Colorado Buffaloes, at least according to their father, Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders, the Colorado head coach, and his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, were in attendance for the Denver Broncos' Week 2 loss to the Washington Commanders at Empower Field, and Coach Prime made it clear that neither of his sons is headed to the NFL in 2024.

"Y'all ain't going nowhere," Deion Sanders said.

USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye are the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class, and Shedeur Sanders is considered a top-five quarterback talent in that same class.

Through three games with the Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders has completed 78.7 percent of his passes for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns against one interception. The talent is visible, and it's clear he can make the jump to the NFL when it's time.

Shilo Sanders, a safety, is also eligible for the 2024 draft as he's playing his fifth season in college. However, he has one more season of eligibility left if he wants to remain at Colorado.

Shilo Sanders hasn't been as flashy as his brother on the football field, but he's still a solid player. In three games for the Buffaloes, he has posted one interception, one forced fumble and 19 tackles.