X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Saints' Michael Thomas, Panthers' Derrick Brown Have Heated Tunnel Exchange on Video

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 19, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 18: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints catches a pass against Donte Jackson #26 of the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
    Grant Halverson/Getty Images

    Michael Thomas is healthy and performing on the field again, so it appears he's comfortable trash talking off it.

    Video of the New Orleans Saints receiver and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown having a back-and-forth was posted Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Jono Barnes @JonoBarnes

    Here is the video of Derrick Brown charging at Michael Thomas after the Saints-Panthers game<a href="https://t.co/0KtKgWSQmC">pic.twitter.com/0KtKgWSQmC</a><br>Credit: Jacob_ on YouTube - <a href="https://t.co/BMs0AjEaaB">https://t.co/BMs0AjEaaB</a>

    Little of what was said during the exchange can be accurately transcribed, but an incensed Brown had to be held back from physically attacking Thomas.

    The Saints wideout appears to have addressed the video leaking on his own X account with a series of posts, though they did not mention Brown.

    Michael Thomas @Cantguardmike

    They tried to set me up 😂😂😂

    Michael Thomas @Cantguardmike

    They was playing good snoop dogg after I was just trying to do my dance 😂😂😂

    Thomas posted seven receptions for 55 yards in the Saints' 20-17 victory. Brown had seven tackles.

    Because the altercation did not get physical, it's unlikely the NFL will intervene with any punishment.

    The Saints host the Panthers on Dec. 10, so we'll have to wait and see if any of the bad blood carries over.

    Saints' Michael Thomas, Panthers' Derrick Brown Have Heated Tunnel Exchange on Video
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon