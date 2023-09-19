Saints' Michael Thomas, Panthers' Derrick Brown Have Heated Tunnel Exchange on Video

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Michael Thomas is healthy and performing on the field again, so it appears he's comfortable trash talking off it.

Video of the New Orleans Saints receiver and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown having a back-and-forth was posted Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Little of what was said during the exchange can be accurately transcribed, but an incensed Brown had to be held back from physically attacking Thomas.

The Saints wideout appears to have addressed the video leaking on his own X account with a series of posts, though they did not mention Brown.

Thomas posted seven receptions for 55 yards in the Saints' 20-17 victory. Brown had seven tackles.

Because the altercation did not get physical, it's unlikely the NFL will intervene with any punishment.