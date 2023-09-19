Garrett Wilson: 'Unacceptable' for Jets to Lose 14 Straight Games to Patriots

Michael Owens/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson knows what's at stake in Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

Gang Green has lost 14 straight games to the Patriots, a feat Wilson called "unacceptable" as the team prepares for a matchup that could see it drop its 15th straight to Bill Belichick's squad.

"It's time that things change around here," Wilson said Tuesday on ESPN New York's Bart & Hahn show (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini). "I don't like talking about it too much, but this is one of the first steps. Fourteen straight is unacceptable. That's unacceptable. I'm 0-2 against them. That's unacceptable."

The stranglehold the Patriots have had on the Jets dates back to November 2016. New York hasn't beaten New England since a 26-20 overtime victory in December 2015.

Even including that win, the Patriots have dominated the Jets in each of the last two decades, posting a 23-4 record against New York dating back to 2010.

The Patriots would tie their longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history with a win against the Jets on Sunday.

A victory would also tie the NFL's longest active winning streak against one opponent. The Kansas City Chiefs have won 15 straight against the Denver Broncos dating back to 2015.

"It'll fuel me throughout the week, honestly," Wilson said.

Twenty wins is the longest win streak against a single opponent in NFL history, with the Miami Dolphins posting 20 consecutive wins against the Buffalo Bills from 1970-79.

The Patriots are off to a rough start to the 2023 season, suffering losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium to drop to 0-2. While the offense looks improved from 2022, New England's offensive line has abysmal and it remains clear that the franchise still lacks a No. 1 wide receiver.

The Jets are 1-1 on the season, though things aren't expected to get any better after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1. Zach Wilson started a Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and New York was blown out 30-10.

Zach Wilson has an incredibly poor history against the Patriots, posting an 0-4 record and tossing just two touchdowns compared to seven interceptions against the franchise.

Garrett Wilson, on the other hand, has been solid, catching eight passes for 127 yards on 10 targets in two games against New England.