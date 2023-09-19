Miami TE Cam McCormick Petitioning ACC for 9th Year of Eligibility

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miami Hurricanes tight end Cam McCormick isn't ready to leave the college football world.

Even though he's been a part of it for quite some time.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, McCormick petitioned the ACC for what would be his ninth season of eligibility. If granted, it would mean he can remain with the Hurricanes through the 2024 campaign.

Austin Nivison of CBS Sports noted in December that McCormick was granted the ninth year when he was previously at Oregon. However, Jackson explained the Pac-12's previous ruling is moot and that the ACC must be the one to make the decision at this point.

McCormick arrived at Oregon as a 3-star recruit in the class of 2016, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

However, his career with the Ducks certainly didn't unfold as he envisioned. James Crepea of The Oregonian noted he was one of three Ducks players hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis in January 2017 because of overly strenuous workouts.

He then missed significant time in every season from 2018 through 2021 because of a broken left ankle that required three surgeries and a torn right Achilles. He was recognized with the Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award because of the perseverance he showed through so many setbacks.

McCormick, who graduated from Oregon with bachelor's and master's degrees, finally had a healthy season with the Ducks in 2022 and finished with 10 catches for 66 yards and three touchdowns.

He transferred to Miami this offseason and has two catches for 28 yards through the first three games of this season.