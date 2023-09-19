Mike Tomlin on Steelers Fans' 'Fire Canada' Chants: 'I Appreciate Their Passion'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

After Pittsburgh Steelers fans loudly voiced their desire for offensive coordinator Matt Canada to be fired during Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns, it doesn't sound like head coach Mike Tomlin is in a rush to make that move.

"I appreciate their passion. ... This is the sports entertainment business," Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday. "It's our job to win and thus entertain them. We don't begrudge them for that. We want them to be fat and sassy and spoiled. That's our job."

Tomlin did, however, note that the team would not make "wholesale changes":

The Steelers improved to 1-1 with a 26-22 win over the Browns, but it was their defense that did most of the heavy lifting with two touchdowns, one on an interception return by Alex Highsmith and the other on a fumble return by T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh's offense managed just nine first downs in the game and failed to reach the red zone in the entire contest.

Steelers second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett had a lackluster game with 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 15-of-30 passing. This marked the second straight game Pittsburgh scored only one offensive touchdown, which comes as a surprise after the team's starters had an impressive preseason with five touchdowns on five possessions.

"We have to get our mojo back," Tomlin said. "We got to get that mojo that we had in the preseason where we're playing fast and fluid with confidence, individually and collectively. We've lost that, to be blunt, in the last several weeks."

Canada was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2021. Since then, the team has failed to record 400 yards or more in a single game. Still, Tomlin doesn't think he's solely to blame for the team's struggles to move the ball.