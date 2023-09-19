Oregon HC Lanning: 'I Wasn't Talking About' Deion Sanders' Colorado in Offseason Jab

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Oregon is gearing up for a clash with new-look Colorado this weekend, and Ducks head coach Dan Lanning told reporters Monday that he has no regrets about his previous comments regarding the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes program earlier this summer.

"I don't regret anything I've said," Lanning said. "At the end of the day, I wasn't talking about Deion's team, I was talking about the past and future for our team. But if that serves as material for them, great. I don't think it's going to have any bearing on the game or the success of the game."

When Colorado announced it would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 in July, Lanning was asked for his opinion on the decision, taking a subtle jab at the Buffaloes in the process.

"Not a big reaction," Lanning told reporters. "I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything."

Colorado has been a member of the Pac-12 since 2011. Since then, the Buffaloes have put together one winning season, which came when it finished with a 10-4 record under Mike MacIntyre in 2016.

Amid an 0-5 start to the 2022 season, Colorado fired head coach Karl Dorrell and Mike Sanford Jr. took over for the remainder of the year, leading the Buffaloes to a 1-11 finish.

Colorado hired Sanders in December and he made an immediate impact on the program, bringing in 86 new players between high school and the transfer portal, including nine players that followed him from Jackson State, highlighted by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

The moves have paid off as the Buffaloes enter Saturday's matchup against the Ducks with an unbeaten 3-0 record following wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

Speaking with reporters after a win over Hawaii, Lanning was complimentary of the job Sanders has done to revive the Colorado program:

"You have to be a fool to not recognize the results that they've created on a team that didn't have a lot of success before. He's done a phenomenal job. He's recruited a lot of players that I'm familiar with personally. They're playing for him. He's got a good roster, and they're winning games and doesn't always matter how, but they're winning games. So obviously, he's doing something right up there."