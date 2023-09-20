Buy or Sell the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

Buy or Sell the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency RumorsSeptember 20, 2023
The NHL's offseason trade market saw 11 deals take place between July 1 and Aug. 16. Among the noteworthy moves was the Pittsburgh Penguins acquiring Erik Karlsson in a three-team trade, the Detroit Red Wings landing Alex DeBrincat and Anthony Duclair getting shipped to the San Jose Sharks.
Following a stretch of inactivity since Aug. 16, the Montréal Canadiens shipped goaltender Casey DeSmith to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for winger Tanner Pearson and a 2025 third-round pick. With training camps opening on Wednesday and Thursday, business could be about to pick up.
Speculation also abounds over the fate of unsigned free agents such as Patrick Kane. Meanwhile, the status of Rasmus Dahlin's contract-extension talks with the Buffalo Sabres has been a recent topic of interest.
Are these rumors worth buying or selling? Read on to find out as we dissect the most notable as NHL clubs prepare for the start of the 2023-24 season.
Could the Bruins and Flyers Target Senators Center Shane Pinto?
The offseason retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci left two significant gaps at center for the Boston Bruins. While they're heading into training camp with Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha as their top two centers, speculation linked the Bruins to the Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm and the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele.
Lindholm, however, told reporters last week of his willingness to sign a contract extension with the Flames. On Sept. 8, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun and Michael Russo reported Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has no plans to trade Scheifele right now.
On Sept. 6, Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy proposed the Bruins look into acquiring Shane Pinto. The 22-year-old restricted free-agent center was reportedly far apart in contract talks with the Ottawa Senators.
The Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch reported on Monday that the Bruins had indeed made inquiries with the Senators about Pinto. He also indicated the Philadelphia Flyers were another interested club. The Flyers are rebuilding and could be in the market for promising young forwards like Pinto, who tallied 20 goals in 82 games as a rookie last season.
Verdict: Sell
Garrioch indicated that Senators management remains hopeful of re-signing Pinto before training camp opens this week. He wrote that a trade wasn't at the forefront of their contract talks as they still hope to work out a deal. The Senators are pressed against the $83.5 million salary cap so they must shed some salary to accommodate a new contract for Pinto.
Will Rasmus Dahlin Sign a Short-Term Contract with the Buffalo Sabres?
The Buffalo Sabres have been engaged in contract-extension negotiations during the offseason with Rasmus Dahlin. The 23-year-old defenseman is in the final season of a three-year contract with an average annual value of $6 million. He is slated to become a restricted free agent next summer with arbitration rights.
A gifted puck-mover, Dahlin has emerged over the past two years among the NHL's elite defensemen. He finished fourth last season among Sabres scorers, with 73 points, and sixth among the league's blueliners.
On Sept. 14, Buffalo Hockey Now's Michael Augello indicated the Sabres seemed close to signing Dahlin to a league-maximum eight-year contract extension with a rumored AAV in excess of $10 million. However, Augello cited Andrew Peters, co-host of WGR 550's The Instigators, claiming the Dahlin camp seeks a five-year contract.
Seeking a shorter term would enable Dahlin to become eligible for unrestricted free-agent status at age 28 when he'll still be in his playing prime. That would give him the opportunity to land another lucrative contract with the Sabres or from another club on the open market.
Verdict: Buy
Augello pointed out that the Dahlin camp could be taking a page from Auston Matthews' playbook. The Toronto Maple Leafs star signed a four-year extension allowing him to become a UFA while still in his prime. It would be a shrewd move by the Sabres rearguard to ensure that he'll still be eligible for another big-money deal down the road.
Could the St. Louis Blues Pursue William Nylander?
William Nylander's ongoing contract-extension talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs made the 27-year-old winger the subject of offseason trade speculation. He landed at No. 4 on our September NHL Trade Block Big Board.
The Leafs could receive offers from rival clubs if Nylander hasn't signed an extension by the March 8 trade deadline. Some St. Louis Blues fans apparently believe their team could be among the suitors.
In a Sept. 13 mailbag segment, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford was asked if there was any substance to rumors of the Blues offering up defenseman Colton Parayko for Nylander. Another asked him if a package offer with blueliner Torey Krug as the centerpiece would be enough to land the Leafs winger.
Rutherford indicated this rumor was "older than some of my socks." He understood why it's resurfaced given the possibility of Nylander's availability if he and the Leafs fail to agree to a new contract. However, he doesn't believe Parayko or Krug would be enough to pry the 40-goal scorer out of Toronto.
Verdict: Sell
Parayko is a good defenseman, but he's not a star like Nylander. Rutherford doubted that the Leafs would have any interest in the oft-injured Krug, who will be sidelined until Oct. 1 by a foot injury. Parayko and Krug also have full no-trade clauses. Krug used his in June to prevent a potential trade to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Will Patrick Kane Sign with the Detroit Red Wings?
The top player remaining in this year's unrestricted free-agent market, Patrick Kane continues to rehab from a June 1 hip resurfacing procedure. He's expected to be ready to return to action in December. That's when his agent indicated that the 34-year-old winger would sign with the team that gives him the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup.
Thus, it came as a surprise when the Chicago Daily Herald's John Dietz reported to watch for Kane to sign with the Detroit Red Wings. Someone close to Kane told Dietz that the veteran right wing wanted to follow former Chicago teammate Alex DeBrincat to Detroit, depending on whether there was mutual interest from the Wings.
Detroit Hockey Now's Kevin Allen noted that Kane is the type of player respected by Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman. He also pointed out that the Wings, with $5.1 million in salary-cap room, could afford to sign the future Hall of Famer. While Kane isn't the dominant player he was in his prime, Allen noted he remains a confident scorer.
Nevertheless, Allen was skeptical about a Kane-DeBrincat reunion in Detroit. The rebuilding Red Wings are coming off seven straight seasons without a playoff appearance and aren't even close to Stanley Cup contention. Yzerman also addressed their need for more scoring by acquiring DeBrincat in July.
Verdict: Sell
Kane's preference to sign with a Stanley Cup contender should take the Wings out of the equation. While most of the Cup favorites have limited cap space to start the season, some of them could accrue enough by December to sign him. They could also make a cost-cutting trade if necessary to clear sufficient cap space to take on Kane.
