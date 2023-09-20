Buy or Sell the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

3 of 4

Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

William Nylander's ongoing contract-extension talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs made the 27-year-old winger the subject of offseason trade speculation. He landed at No. 4 on our September NHL Trade Block Big Board.

The Leafs could receive offers from rival clubs if Nylander hasn't signed an extension by the March 8 trade deadline. Some St. Louis Blues fans apparently believe their team could be among the suitors.

In a Sept. 13 mailbag segment, The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford was asked if there was any substance to rumors of the Blues offering up defenseman Colton Parayko for Nylander. Another asked him if a package offer with blueliner Torey Krug as the centerpiece would be enough to land the Leafs winger.

Rutherford indicated this rumor was "older than some of my socks." He understood why it's resurfaced given the possibility of Nylander's availability if he and the Leafs fail to agree to a new contract. However, he doesn't believe Parayko or Krug would be enough to pry the 40-goal scorer out of Toronto.

Verdict: Sell