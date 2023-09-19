Damian Lillard Ranks Himself over Stephen Curry; Names Magic Johnson NBA's GOAT PG

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

On the heels of a recent online debate about the best point guard in NBA history, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wouldn't even rank Stephen Curry as the best of this generation.

Apppearing on Underdog Fantasy's It Is What It Is (starts at 69:42 mark), Lillard said he would rank Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson as the best point guard of all-time.

Dame did clarify that because of how the Golden State Warriors use Curry, he considers the two-time NBA MVP to be playing the role of a shooting guard than a pure point guard because of his movement off the ball and Draymond Green acting as more of the facilitator.

"I think if Steph played in a offense like me, where it was required to have to have the ball more, we would get to see him do more point guard stuff," Lillard said.

When asked if he thought Curry was better than him, Lillard had a very direct response: "I don't think nobody is better than me when I get on the court." He also said he believes himself to be the best active point guard in the league.

Lillard went on to call Curry, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook the best point guards he's played against during his NBA career.

The debate began on Aug. 21 when Curry told Gilbert Arenas he considers himself the best point guard in NBA history, but he also praised Magic for having a ridiculous" résumé.

Lillard would have the support of Michael Jordan, who recently texted ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that Magic "is easily the best point guard of all time" and cited his five NBA titles and 138 career triple-doubles as evidence to back up his claim.

Curry has always been a lightning rod for fans and analysts when it comes to where he ranks in NBA history. It's a strange debate to have for a player who has won four championships, two MVP awards and is the best three-point shooter the league has ever seen.

At least Lillard allowed himself to acknowledge Curry's greatness, while admitting his own personal competitiveness makes it impossible for him to think anyone is better than he is when the games start.