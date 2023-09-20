NFL Odds Week 3: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread

1 of 3

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are 2-0 but are still underdogs on the road to the Green Bay Packers this week.



There are likely a couple of reasons for this. The Packers have gotten mostly good quarterback play out of Jordan Love, who leads the league with a 118.7 passer rating. The New Orleans offense, meanwhile, still seems to be finding its way with new starting quarterback Derek Carr.



However, Green Bay's defense has been inconsistent, and the Packers may not have Aaron Jones, who missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury.



The Saints defense, meanwhile, has been spectacular. New Orleans ranks fourth in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed. It has also forced four turnovers in two games.



The big question here is whether New Orleans can get its ground game going with Alvin Kamara still suspended and Jamaal Williams suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons battered Green Bay on the ground in Week 2, and the Saints may have to rely more on Carr and the passing game.

