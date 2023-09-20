NFL Odds Week 3: Top Longshots to Bet Against the SpreadSeptember 20, 2023
NFL Odds Week 3: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread
The 2023 NFL season continues to be an unpredictable adventure, as upsets, surprising performances and season-altering injuries run rampant.
Week 2 saw a few underdogs win outright, like the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders—along with at least one shocking twist. The Los Angeles Rams managed to cover for a lot of bettors with a meaningless last-second field goal that had no bearing on the real-world outcome.
The incalculable nature of this season has made it difficult to predict how games will unfold, with a few exceptions. Even with a 10.5-point line, fans should avoid the Saquon Barkley-less New York Giants on the road against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.
Which underdogs are safer picks for the upcoming slate? Let's dive into the matchups, the recent results and the latest buzz to uncover a few favorable Week 3 dogs.
Saints +2 Versus Packers
The New Orleans Saints are 2-0 but are still underdogs on the road to the Green Bay Packers this week.
There are likely a couple of reasons for this. The Packers have gotten mostly good quarterback play out of Jordan Love, who leads the league with a 118.7 passer rating. The New Orleans offense, meanwhile, still seems to be finding its way with new starting quarterback Derek Carr.
However, Green Bay's defense has been inconsistent, and the Packers may not have Aaron Jones, who missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury.
The Saints defense, meanwhile, has been spectacular. New Orleans ranks fourth in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed. It has also forced four turnovers in two games.
The big question here is whether New Orleans can get its ground game going with Alvin Kamara still suspended and Jamaal Williams suffering a hamstring injury on Sunday. The Atlanta Falcons battered Green Bay on the ground in Week 2, and the Saints may have to rely more on Carr and the passing game.
However, it may only take one mistake for the Saints to pull off the outright upset here. Love hasn't made many of those, but the Saints defense is great at forcing them.
Falcons +3 Versus Lions
The Falcons are proving to be a well-balanced, well-coached team that could make some serious noise in the NFC playoff race this season.
The Detroit Lions were touted as exactly that sort of team, but injuries and a flay performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 may temper expectations. Detroit's defense has shown flashes, but it still ranks 28th in points allowed.
Atlanta is being spotted a field goal here, but the Falcons will have a legitimate chance of moving to 3-0. Detroit has been solid against the run (3.6 YPC allowed), but it hasn't faced a rushing attack like the one Atlanta can unleash with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.
Detroit is also banged-up and could be without several key players. Starting running back David Montgomery is dealing with a thigh bruise and could miss the game, while pass-rusher James Houston will miss "at least" 6-8 weeks, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
According to NFL Network (h/t The Athletic's Colton Pouncy), safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a pectoral injury.
It won't come as a shock to see the Falcons win outright, and now is a great time to jump on this line before it moves in Atlanta's direction.
Titans +3 Versus Browns
The Tennessee Titans are still underdogs against the Cleveland Browns, but that could change by week's end.
The Browns lost star running back Nick Chubb for the season on Monday night, and Cleveland's offense won't be the same. The Browns were forced to lean on Deshuan Watson against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Watson cost them the game with penalties, bad decisions and two turnovers that became Steelers touchdowns.
It's beyond a bleak situation for Cleveland. The Browns face the most unreliable quarterback situation they've had since DeShone Kizer. Tennessee's defense is most susceptible to the pass, so this is a poor matchup for Cleveland.
Jerome showed promise following Chubb's exit, but the Titans rank second in yards per rush allowed.
The Browns defense, which has surrendered just one offensive touchdown, is good enough to keep Cleveland in the game. If the Titans can finally get Derrick Henry going, however, they'll have every chance to move to 2-1 this week.
For the Browns to win, they'll need to force Ryan Tannehill into the types of mistakes that Watson made in Week 2. That could happen, but if the Browns do win, it won't be by much.
