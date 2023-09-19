NFL Insider on CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys Would Like New Contract Sooner Rather Than Later

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys may be proactive when it comes to CeeDee Lamb's next contract.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Tuesday the Cowboys "would like to sign him to an extension sooner rather than later." Lamb is under contract through the 2024 season after Dallas picked up his $18 million club option for next year.

While that gives the front office some time to hammer out an agreement with the two-time Pro Bowler, Archer noted how the price of re-signing him is bound to climb the longer the process goes on.

That has to be a consideration for the Cowboys when Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons are likewise heading toward big paydays. Prescott can be a free agent in 2025, while Parsons is eligible to negotiate an extension starting next offseason. In the case of the latter, resetting the market may be required to keep him around.

If Dallas had any reservations about committing to Lamb beyond 2024, then he's answering those doubts to start the 2023 season. He has caught 15 passes for 220 yards in the Cowboys' first two wins.

Lamb's output is more than four times higher than that of the next closest player on the roster. Running back Tony Pollard has 49 receiving yards on nine catches.