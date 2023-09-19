Tom Brady, Deion Sanders Joke Shedeur Doesn't Need a Rolls-Royce Car after CSU Win

Tom Brady, Deion Sanders Joke Shedeur Doesn't Need a Rolls-Royce Car after CSU WinSeptember 19, 2023
Tom Brady has some advice for Sheuder Sanders: Stick to the film room, not the showroom.
Brady and Deion Sanders jokingly barbed the Colorado quarterback after he said he wanted a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which has a starting price of around $350,000.
Deion Sanders: "Tom, do you think a college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce?" Shedeur Sanders: "No, it's not a Phantom. It's a Rolls-Royce Cullinan."
Brady: "I think he needs to get his (butt) in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible."
Deion Sanders: "Thank you, Tom."
Brady: "Less time in the car and more time in the film room."
With the way Shadeur Sanders is playing, he could soon have enough of his own money to afford a Rolls-Royce. Sanders has emerged as an early-season Heisman candidate, throwing for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns against one interception while leading Colorado to a 3-0 record. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has him listed at +2500 to win the Heisman, and Sanders has earned first-round draft pick buzz.
Brady and Sanders have been publicly complimentary of one another, with the young quarterback saying he went into "Brady mode" to lead Colorado on a 98-yard, game-tying drive against Colorado State.
"At the two [2-yard line], all I was thinking was Brady mode," Sanders said. "That's it. Simple. You left too much time out there."
The Buffaloes will likely need Sanders to be in full Brady mode if they hope to keep the good vibes going. They're set to face their two toughest tests of the season, Oregon and USC, in back-to-back weeks and will be playing without two-way star Travis Hunter.