Tom Brady, Deion Sanders Joke Shedeur Doesn't Need a Rolls-Royce Car after CSU Win

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Tom Brady has some advice for Sheuder Sanders: Stick to the film room, not the showroom.

Brady and Deion Sanders jokingly barbed the Colorado quarterback after he said he wanted a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which has a starting price of around $350,000.

Here is the exchange from Brady's Let's Go! podcast:

Deion Sanders: "Tom, do you think a college kid needs a Phantom, like a Rolls-Royce?" Shedeur Sanders: "No, it's not a Phantom. It's a Rolls-Royce Cullinan."

Brady: "I think he needs to get his (butt) in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible."

Deion Sanders: "Thank you, Tom."

Brady: "Less time in the car and more time in the film room."

With the way Shadeur Sanders is playing, he could soon have enough of his own money to afford a Rolls-Royce. Sanders has emerged as an early-season Heisman candidate, throwing for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns against one interception while leading Colorado to a 3-0 record. FanDuel Sportsbook currently has him listed at +2500 to win the Heisman, and Sanders has earned first-round draft pick buzz.

Brady and Sanders have been publicly complimentary of one another, with the young quarterback saying he went into "Brady mode" to lead Colorado on a 98-yard, game-tying drive against Colorado State.

"At the two [2-yard line], all I was thinking was Brady mode," Sanders said. "That's it. Simple. You left too much time out there."