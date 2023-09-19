Shedeur Sanders Explains Why Deion Is Successful with Colorado Players amid 3-0 Start

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Having made an instant impact in Colorado after a successful three-year stint at Jackson State, the secret to Deion Sanders' success stems from his kids.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders appeared on the Let's Go podcast with his father to explain how Deion is able to get the best out of his players (starts at 21:35 mark).

"I would say 'cuz he has kids," Shedeur said when asked how Deion relates to college athletes so well. "Because he has us, and we're gonna tell him straight up, like, 'come on, dad, you're going too far now. This is outrageous.' And he's able to read the room, and just know when people have the energy."

In the midst of Saturday's contest with Colorado State, Deion turned on his fatherly instincts at one point when Shedeur was getting his bearings after taking a big hit in overtime.

Taking a page out of the Lucille Bluth playbook, Coach Prime also admitted to rankings his five kids based on some nebulous formula that apparently works for him.

One reason it's easy for Deion to relate to players on this Colorado roster is because he has previously established relationships with some of them. Two of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, are on the team.

Two-way sensation Travis Hunter transferred from Jackson State to Colorado after Coach Prime was hired by Colorado in December. He is expected to miss at least three weeks after suffering an injury on a late hit from Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn in Saturday's 43-35 double-overtime win.

Even though Deion is getting more attention with Colorado because the FBS is a bigger stage, immediately turning around a struggling program isn't uncharted territory for him.

Jackson State was coming off six consecutive losing seasons when Sanders was hired in September 2020. He led the program to three straight winning seasons and back-to-back SWAC conference titles in 2021 and 2022.

Whatever formula Coach Prime has put together is clearly working, even with Saturday's close call against Colorado State. The Buffaloes are 3-0 and ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

This is the first season Colorado has been ranked at all in three years and first time being in the top 20 since 2018.