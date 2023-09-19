Tom Brady Reacts to Jets Rumors After Aaron Rodgers' Injury: 'You Already Know'

Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tom Brady's second retirement seems like it's really going to last.

On the latest episode of the Let's Go podcast (starts at :44 mark), the seven-time Super Bowl champion said "you already know" the answer when asked about possibly joining the New York Jets in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury.

On the one hand, Brady's response isn't a definitive "no" and it could lead to more questions about whether or not he might entertain playing for the Jets at some point this season.

On the other hand, it doesn't seem like there has been a lot of interest from New York's side to at least gauge Brady's interest. The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Sept. 13 the Jets won't reach out to see if he has any interest in returning to the NFL.

Brady, who agreed to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders in May, hasn't finalized the deal with the organization at this point.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, a vote to confirm Brady's stake in the Raiders could come at the league's fall meetings in October but there is "no guarantee the process is done" by that time.

As long as the sale process isn't approved, Brady is eligible to sign with any of the NFL's 32 teams as a player if he chooses to do so.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles during the Jets' first offensive possession of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11. He had surgery two days later and will likely miss the rest of the season, but Pelissero and Rapoport noted there's a chance he could return at some point in the playoffs if the Jets make it that far.

Jets fans know Brady very well from the 20 years he spent playing against them as a member of the New England Patriots. New York lost 30 of 37 regular-season meetings against Brady from 2001 to '19.