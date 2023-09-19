College Football Week 4 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the SpreadSeptember 19, 2023
College Football Week 4 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread
The Penn State Nittany Lions have looked like one of the most consistent teams in the AP Top 25 through three weeks.
Penn State has a good offensive balance going with two star running backs and a budding star at quarterback in Drew Allar.
Most importantly for spread bettors, Penn State's defense has been phenomenal and that unit passed its first true test of 2023 on the road at Illinois last week.
Penn State's defense could force the Iowa Hawkeyes into a low point total on Saturday night in a game that will help announce the team's national title desires.
The LSU Tigers will also try to parlay a strong road performance in Week 3 into a big home win in Week 4.
LSU faces a much easier opponent than Penn State, but it still faces the same task of keeping up its high level of play over consecutive weeks.
No. 24 Iowa at No. 7 Penn State (-14.5)
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Penn State used the same formula to win each of its first three games.
The Nittany Lions consistently moved the ball on offense and received a handful of stops from their defense.
The same strategy will be applied to Saturday night's home clash with Iowa, and that is why the Nittany Lions are trustworthy as a two-touchdown favorite in a Top 25 game.
Penn State may need a few more explosive plays to pull away on Saturday, but it has that potential through running back Nicholas Singleton and wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith.
Quarterback Drew Allar could use Saturday's game as a showcase of his talents against a Top 25 foe.
Iowa will always be capable of playing strong defense, but it never wins a high-scoring affair.
The Hawkeyes scored 41 points in Week 3, but that was against the Western Michigan Broncos.
There are concerns that Iowa's offense will not hold up against a Top 10 defense, like the one Penn State has.
Until Iowa proves it can keep pace with an explosive offense, it will be hard to trust, especially in a Big Ten road game.
Arkansas at No. 12 LSU (-17.5)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
The team that everyone thought LSU would have in 2023 showed up in Week 3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Jayden Daniels turned in a superb performance at quarterback and led the Tigers to a 41-10 rout.
A similar performance is expected in the team's SEC home opener against long-time rival Arkansas.
The Razorbacks come into Baton Rouge reeling after suffering a home loss to the BYU Cougars in Week 3.
Arkansas likely will not be able to keep up with LSU's stars on Saturday. The Razorbacks come into Saturday's matchup averaging 167 fewer total yards per game.
The Razorbacks could be stymied by the LSU defense that looked ferocious in the win over Mississippi State.
LSU will also carry some extra juice on its side since it will be playing under the lights in Tiger Stadium.
Nothing about this matchup suggests Arkansas will keep it close, and it seems like LSU should win by 20, or even 30, points.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.