College Football Week 4 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Penn State used the same formula to win each of its first three games.

The Nittany Lions consistently moved the ball on offense and received a handful of stops from their defense.

The same strategy will be applied to Saturday night's home clash with Iowa, and that is why the Nittany Lions are trustworthy as a two-touchdown favorite in a Top 25 game.

Penn State may need a few more explosive plays to pull away on Saturday, but it has that potential through running back Nicholas Singleton and wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith.

Quarterback Drew Allar could use Saturday's game as a showcase of his talents against a Top 25 foe.

Iowa will always be capable of playing strong defense, but it never wins a high-scoring affair.

The Hawkeyes scored 41 points in Week 3, but that was against the Western Michigan Broncos.

There are concerns that Iowa's offense will not hold up against a Top 10 defense, like the one Penn State has.