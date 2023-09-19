College Football Week 4 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

1 of 3

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Fox

There is a lot to like about Washington State.

Ward is one of the most experienced and explosive quarterbacks in the country, and he led the Cougars to an upset win at home over a Top 25 team already this season.

Wisconsin was not prepared for its trip to Pullman and it got hurt by some of the growing pains that come with the first few games under a new head coach.

Oregon State could experience some pains of its own with D.J. Uiagalelei getting adjusted to Pac-12 play.

The Clemson transfer looked solid in three games against Group of Five and FCS opposition, but he has yet to prove himself against a Power Five foe for the Beavers.

Washington State does not have the best defensive unit, but it can rally off its home crowd to create a one or two game-changing turnovers against Uiagalelei.

Wazzu should be trusted more if the game turns into a high-scoring affair since Ward comes into the matchup with 356 more passing yards than Uiagelelei.