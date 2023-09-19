College Football Week 4 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to BetSeptember 19, 2023
College Football Week 4 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet
The Washington State Cougars and BYU Cougars have experience early in the college football season of not just covering as an underdog, but winning outright as well.
Washington State knocked off the Wisconsin Badgers at home two weeks ago as an underdog against the spread.
Cameron Ward and Co. reside in the same position for Saturday's Top 25 showdown with the Oregon State Beavers.
BYU is looking to win as a road underdog for the second straight week. The Cougars defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks last week and should be competition with the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 4.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys were on the wrong end of an upset in Week 3. They sit in a nice bounce-back spot to start Big 12 play.
No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State (+2.5)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Fox
There is a lot to like about Washington State.
Ward is one of the most experienced and explosive quarterbacks in the country, and he led the Cougars to an upset win at home over a Top 25 team already this season.
Wisconsin was not prepared for its trip to Pullman and it got hurt by some of the growing pains that come with the first few games under a new head coach.
Oregon State could experience some pains of its own with D.J. Uiagalelei getting adjusted to Pac-12 play.
The Clemson transfer looked solid in three games against Group of Five and FCS opposition, but he has yet to prove himself against a Power Five foe for the Beavers.
Washington State does not have the best defensive unit, but it can rally off its home crowd to create a one or two game-changing turnovers against Uiagalelei.
Wazzu should be trusted more if the game turns into a high-scoring affair since Ward comes into the matchup with 356 more passing yards than Uiagelelei.
Oregon State's new quarterback could use this as a showcase game to prove he can lead the Beavers to lofty heights in 2023, but right now, more confidence should lie with Washington State because of its home win over Wisconsin.
BYU (+9.5) at Kansas
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
It is admittedly dangerous to back an underdog, like BYU, after an emotional road win against a SEC team.
The Cougars could either ride the momentum of their win over Arkansas, or experience a let down in their first-ever Big 12 conference matchup with Kansas.
The latter is the option that should be trusted because of BYU's defense and its experience at quarterback in Kedon Slovis.
Slovis has not been the best signal-caller during his time at USC, Pittsburgh and BYU, but he at least knows how to manage a game on the road.
That is a vital quality for BYU as it embarks on its first league campaign in the Big 12.
The Cougars also play solid defense. They conceded under 100 rushing yards per game during their 3-0 start.
BYU's rushing defense could slow down the dual-threat ability of Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels.
Kansas pulled off a nice win over the Illinois Fighting Illini the last time it played at home, but it slowed down in the second half and allowed the Big Ten side to slowly creep back into the contest.
The Jayhawks followed that up with a seven-point win on the road against the Nevada Wolf Pack.
Kansas may not be engineered to blow out a team of BYU's quality, and while it can still win, the 9.5-point spread may be too much to ask of it to cover.
Oklahoma State (+3.5) at Iowa State
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, FS1
Oklahoma State and Iowa State do not seem to be going anywhere in 2023.
The loser of Saturday's contest in Ames, Iowa will likely have any Big 12 title hopes dashed and that team will be forced to claw to get to six wins and a bowl game.
Oklahoma State may not be trusted by any bettors after it lost outright to the South Alabama Jaguars at home in Week 3, but this is the perfect buy low spot on the Cowboys.
Iowa State struggled to move the ball against the Ohio Bobcats and Iowa Hawkeyes in the last two weeks. The Cyclones totaled 20 points in those two games.
Oklahoma State usually prides itself on strong defense, and that unit should have plenty of motivation to turn in a strong performance after it conceded 33 points to South Alabama.
OK State held the Arizona State Sun Devils to 15 points in its only true road game in 2023, and if it replicates that performance, it only needs to score around 20-24 points to win.
The Cowboys, even though they were upset last week, showed more promise than Iowa State this season and they should earn a bounce-back win in Ames.
