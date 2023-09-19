Jerome Ford Uplifts Browns Fans Despite Nick Chubb Injury, Steelers Loss

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Things looked bleak when the Cleveland Browns lost star running back Nick Chubb to a devastating knee injury in the first half of their Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, second-year running back Jerome Ford was a bright spot for Cleveland in a 26-22 loss that dropped the team to 1-1 this season. Ford rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries, including a 69-yard burst that helped set up a touchdown in the third quarter.

Ford would've found the end zone himself if not for a chase-down tackle by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Browns were in control until Deshaun Watson lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that was scooped up and returned by Steelers star T.J. Watt for the go-ahead touchdown.

Still, Ford did enough to earn praise from fans online, even in the loss:

The Browns likely will reassess their situation once it's determined how much time Chubb will miss. However, it's clear that the team has a capable ball-carrier in Ford, who had 48 career rushing yards entering Monday's game.