    Jerome Ford Uplifts Browns Fans Despite Nick Chubb Injury, Steelers Loss

    Doric SamSeptember 19, 2023

    Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford (34) runs after a catch during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
    AP Photo/Matt Durisko

    Things looked bleak when the Cleveland Browns lost star running back Nick Chubb to a devastating knee injury in the first half of their Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    However, second-year running back Jerome Ford was a bright spot for Cleveland in a 26-22 loss that dropped the team to 1-1 this season. Ford rushed for 106 yards on 16 carries, including a 69-yard burst that helped set up a touchdown in the third quarter.

    Ford would've found the end zone himself if not for a chase-down tackle by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Browns were in control until Deshaun Watson lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that was scooped up and returned by Steelers star T.J. Watt for the go-ahead touchdown.

    Still, Ford did enough to earn praise from fans online, even in the loss:

    Matt Wilson @CoachWilson66

    I'm loving what I'm seeing from Jerome Ford tonight.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Jerome Ford when he woke up today <a href="https://t.co/p80ExFsDHM">pic.twitter.com/p80ExFsDHM</a>

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Damn. Jerome Ford. What an effort. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    That Jerome Ford run felt like when Comer busted off that long TD after Boobie Miles got hurt in Friday Night Lights

    Quincy Carrier @Kwen_C

    THAT'S WHY THEY LIKE JEROME FORD

    NFL Guarantees @GuaranteesNfl

    Jerome Ford coming into the game running on high octane fuel. My goodness the Browns have an uncanny ability to make backup RBs look like gold jacket guys. Shades of D'Ernest tonight.

    Sir Yacht @SirYacht_

    JEROME FORD HOLY COW WHAT A RUN

    Tino Bovenzi @TinoBovenzi

    Jerome Ford is a DUDE

    Jesse Morse, MD @DrJesseMorse

    If you're asking Jerome Ford is the #1 waiver wire pickup this week, and it's not close. <br><br>* Assuming Kyren Williams is not available. If he is available, then it's Kyren &gt; Jerome.

    Dead President Picks @DeadPresPicks

    Jerome Ford looks great.<br><br>Pick him up fast on the wire.

    John G. @jaygee614

    Next man up..Jerome Ford is a ballrr!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    FadeyMcgrady @Therealbold3

    Looks like Nick Chubb gave his powers to Jerome Ford like it was one for all or something.

    Mack Perry @DevaronPerry

    Jerome Ford keeps impressing

    🟧Manny Maxwell🟧 @mannymaxwell5

    I apologize for what I have said about Jerome Ford in the past.<br><br>He is good

    The Browns likely will reassess their situation once it's determined how much time Chubb will miss. However, it's clear that the team has a capable ball-carrier in Ford, who had 48 career rushing yards entering Monday's game.

    Ford will get another opportunity to show his skills when Cleveland returns to action in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.