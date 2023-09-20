Rams' Cam Akers Traded to Vikings; Teams Will Swap 2026 Draft Picks

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams come to an end.

The Rams announced the veteran running back was traded to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, in return for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Vikings also received a seventh-round conditional pick in the deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

The Rams shipping Akers away comes as no surprise. After he was a healthy scratch from the team's Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Sean McVay said general manager Les Snead had been engaged in trade discussions involving Akers, and "that's the direction that we're headed."

The end of Akers' tenure in Los Angeles was far from smooth. During training camp in 2021, he suffered a torn Achilles that limited him to one regular-season game, though he returned for the playoffs as the Rams went on to win the Super Bowl.

Midway through the 2022 campaign, it was reported that he requested to be traded, but he denied the notion despite spending a month away from the team due to "personal reasons." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time that he had "philosophical and football-related differences" with McVay.

Akers began the 2023 season as the lead back for Los Angeles, but he rushed for just 29 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the team's Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Second-year running back Kyren Williams proved to be the more effective option, opening the door for the Rams to begin working on Akers' exit.

By acquiring the 24-year-old, Minnesota is getting a player who should be motivated to prove he can be an effective NFL running back after his disappointing showing over the last few years.

Akers joins a Vikings backfield that has struggled to get going on the ground in the post-Dalvin Cook era.

Alexander Mattison took over RB1 duties but has gained just 62 yards on 19 carries (3.3 YPC). Ty Chandler is the only other running back who has carried the ball, and he's gained no yards on four carries.

Enter Akers, who could be given a chance here to earn the lion's share of carries as the Vikings look to move past an 0-2 start. This also marks a reunion with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who served as the Rams offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021, Akers' first two NFL seasons. Schefter reported that O'Connell wanted to work with Akers again.