Chargers' Austin Ekeler Has 'No Timeline' for Return from Ankle Injury, Staley Says

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers may have to prepare for running back Austin Ekeler to miss additional time.

After the veteran missed a Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday that their is "no timeline" for Ekeler's return from an ankle injury.

He had 16 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He had been designated as "questionable" until Saturday when he was officially ruled as "out".

Staley previously stated that Ekeler did not suffer a high-ankle sprain. Still, losing Ekeler for any significant time is a huge blow to a Chargers team that has already started the season 0-2.

Ekeler eclipsed 900 yards in each of the last two seasons and had 25 touchdowns across the two as well. He has amassed 3,844 yards over 90 games and has solidified himself as a dynamic weapon on the Chargers offense.

The run game struggled on Sunday in his absence, only getting 61 yards on the ground. This did come against a Titans team with a stout run defense but is still not ideal from a team that produced 223 yards on the ground a week prior.