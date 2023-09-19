NFL Week 3 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

2 of 3

AP Photo/John Raoux

Chiefs -675 (Bet $675 to Win $100)



Chiefs -13 Versus Bears



Chiefs and Bears Under 48 Points



If the Chiefs lose to the Bears at home, there's something seriously wrong in Kansas City. While the straight-up odds at -675 aren't great, parlaying that with the line and the over/under should be a winning combo.



Kansas City should win and win big in this game. Chicago's only chance is to lean on Fields' legs and keep the Chiefs off-balance with designed quarterback runs. Coordinator Luke Getsy, however, has been hesitant to use that strategy in 2023.



Fields has only logged 13 runs through two games and carried just four times in Week 2. He's not seeing the field well either and is taking too many coverage sacks, while the Bears offense is completely out of rhythm.



"Unfortunately, right now it's a huge ask for this Bears team to be dialed in on the details and crisp with the kind of execution it takes to make a bunch of game-winning plays," Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune wrote.



The over/under is a bit trickier, as it wouldn't be a shock to see Kansas City drop 40 points in a get-right game. However, Andy Reid should be inclined to take his foot off the pedal after an early lead, and fans shouldn't expect a lot of scoring from Chicago.

