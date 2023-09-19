NFL Week 3 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

NFL Week 3 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/UndersSeptember 19, 2023
Week 2 just ended on Monday night, but it's already time to start looking ahead to Week 3. Another full slate is on the horizon, and it kicks off with a Thursday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.
Fans will have plenty of betting options this week, but we're here to dive into some of the top parlay options based on the early-week odds. We'll dive into three distinct flavors of parlays here, involving the latest lines, odds and over/unders.
Let's get started by examining that 49ers-Giants matchup.
Three-Team Parlay
49ers -10.5 Versus Giants
Chiefs -13 Versus Bears
Falcons +3 at Lions
The 49ers can and should roll the Giants on Thursday night. New York staged a memorable comeback against the lowly Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but before the second half, New York had been outscored 60-0 in the 2023 season.
New York's defense has looked putrid thus far, and the Giants won't have Saquon Barkley, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley is expected to miss three weeks.
San Francisco should win by a couple of touchdowns at home.
The Kansas City Chiefs should also win by multiple scores in Week 3. The Chiefs are still searching for offensive rhythm, but their defense has allowed just 23 points through two games.
Travis Kelce will be in his second game back, and Patrick Mahomes should thrive against a Chicago Bears defense that appears incapable of slowing anyone at this point. Unless Justin Fields rushes for 200 yards, this one could get very ugly very early.
Kansas City isn't in desperation mode at 1-1, but if can't start clicking against the Bears, there will be significant concerns.
The Atlanta Falcons are a strong underdog pick against a Detroit Lions team that stumbled in Week 2 and may be without starting running back David Montgomery (thigh bruise).
Atlanta is a balanced team with an aggressive defense and a potent rushing attack. If the Falcons can find ways to limit Amon-Ra St. Brown they should even have a chance to win outright on the road.
Single-Game Parlay
Chiefs -675 (Bet $675 to Win $100)
Chiefs -13 Versus Bears
Chiefs and Bears Under 48 Points
If the Chiefs lose to the Bears at home, there's something seriously wrong in Kansas City. While the straight-up odds at -675 aren't great, parlaying that with the line and the over/under should be a winning combo.
Kansas City should win and win big in this game. Chicago's only chance is to lean on Fields' legs and keep the Chiefs off-balance with designed quarterback runs. Coordinator Luke Getsy, however, has been hesitant to use that strategy in 2023.
Fields has only logged 13 runs through two games and carried just four times in Week 2. He's not seeing the field well either and is taking too many coverage sacks, while the Bears offense is completely out of rhythm.
"Unfortunately, right now it's a huge ask for this Bears team to be dialed in on the details and crisp with the kind of execution it takes to make a bunch of game-winning plays," Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune wrote.
The over/under is a bit trickier, as it wouldn't be a shock to see Kansas City drop 40 points in a get-right game. However, Andy Reid should be inclined to take his foot off the pedal after an early lead, and fans shouldn't expect a lot of scoring from Chicago.
Kansas City has played two good offenses and has allowed an average of 11.5 offensive points per game.
Over/Under Parlay
Chiefs and Bears Under 48 Points
Falcons and Lions Over 45.5 Points
Colts and Ravens Over 44 Points
Those looking to include the Chiefs-Bears over/under in a parlay should also consider the Falcons-Lions game and Sunday's matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.
The Falcons and Lions have a surprisingly low line, considering both teams are averaging more than 24 points per game.
Between St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson, there are more than enough home-run hitters in this game to reach 46 total points. With Lions standout pass-rusher James Houston set to miss extended time with a fractured ankle, this game could devolve into a track meet.
Houston will miss "at least" 6-8 weeks, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.
Montgomery's injury will bear watching, but it's unlikely to impact the over/under much, if at all.
Injuries will likely keep the Ravens-Colts line low, but there's scoring potential here too. Baltimore played without J.K. Dobbins (IR, Achilles) and, for much of the game, Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and still dropped 27 points on an experienced Cincinnati Bengals defense.
The Colts lost rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to a concussion in Week 2 but got plenty of good play from backup Gardner Minshew II. Minshew finished 19-of-23 for 171 yards and a touchdown.
This could be one of the more exciting offensive games of Week 3.
