Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 3
The 2023 fantasy football season is going totally according to plan, right? Or not.
The No. 1 fantasy quarterback after two weeks wasn't even drafted as a starter. Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers is the No. 1 running back, but he's followed by Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams. Williams' teammate, Puka Nacua, trails only Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins in PPR points among wide receivers.
Then there are the injuries. We saw one top-five running back go down Sunday with an ankle injury that will sideline him for a few weeks. Another went down Monday night with an injury that ended his season. And that's just the tip of the injury iceberg.
Some fantasy managers are already trying to keep their season on the rails. If you're 2-0 or 1-1, you have at least some margin for error. But 0-2 teams need to get a win in the worst way, Fall too far off the pace, and the season will be in the toilet before Halloween.
All you can do is roll with the surprises, try to shake off the injuries and go about setting a lineup that will get things headed in the right direction.
That's what we're here to do—with a position-by-position list of rankings for PPR leagues, some matchups to exploit and avoid and a list of the top 100 players overall for Week 3.
Things have to start making sense eventually, right? ... Right?
Fantasy points allowed and scored data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Quarterbacks
Raise your hand if you thought that Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings would be the highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy football after two weeks.
Now, put your hand down—lying is immoral.
Cousins has long been an underrated fantasy asset. He was seventh in fantasy points among quarterbacks last season but 14th in ADP at the position this year, per FantasyPros. But after exploding for 364 yards and four touchdowns last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cousins is averaging over 350 passing yards and three touchdown passes a game.
There's reason to believe this could continue as well. The Vikings have had zero success running the ball this year, with Alexander Mattison averaging all of 31 rushing yards per game. The Minnesota defense hasn't been much better.
Oh, and there's the whole throwing to Justin Jefferson thing. That probably helps, too.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]
What, I'm gonna talk Cousins up and then not recommend him? In addition to the above, the Chargers pass defense surrendered 466 yards and three touchdown passes to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (vs. TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,100]
Watson hasn't exactly been lights-out this season, and his No. 1 wide receiver (Amari Cooper) is dealing with a groin injury. But the Titans surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2022, and they haven't been markedly better two weeks into this season.
BAD MATCHUPS
Daniel Jones, New York Giants (at SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Jones exploded in the second half of last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals, finishing Week 2 as the highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy. But there's a difference between Arizona's defense and San Francisco's, and Jones likely won't have star running back Saquon Barkley to lean on Thursday night.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]
Lawrence is coming off a rough game in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, having managed only 216 passing yards without a touchdown pass. Now he faces a Houston Texans team that was second-to-last in fantasy points given up to quarterbacks in 2022.
SLEEPER
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (vs. NYG) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
Last week was the first regular-season game in Purdy's brief career that he didn't throw a touchdown pass or post a passer rating north of 95. Look for him to rebound statistically against a Giants defense that has struggled defensively in a big way so far this season, giving up 68 points to the Cowboys and Cardinals.
WEEK 3 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. CHI)
2. Justin Herbert, LAC (at MIN)
3. Josh Allen, BUF (at WAS)
4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (at TB)
5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. IND)
6. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (vs. DEN)
7. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. LAC)
8. Dak Prescott, DAL (at AZ)
9. Justin Fields, CHI (at KC)
10. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. HOU)
11. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. CAR)
12. Anthony Richardson, IND (at BAL) [INJURED]
13. Deshaun Watson, CLE (vs. TEN)
14. Jared Goff, DET (vs. ATL)
15. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. LAR)
16. Matthew Stafford, LAR (at CIN)
17. Daniel Jones, NYG (at SF)
18. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. NYG)
19. Russell Wilson, DEN (at MIA)
20. Jordan Love, GB (vs. NO)
21. Derek Carr, NO (at GB)
22. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. PHI)
23. Mac Jones, NE (at NYJ)
24. Desmond Ridder, ATL (at DET)
25. Sam Howell, WAS (vs. BUF)
26. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV (vs. PIT)
27. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (at CLE)
28. Kenny Pickett, PIT (at LV)
29. C.J. Stroud, HOU (at JAX)
30. Bryce Young, CAR (at SEA)
Running Backs
Heading into Week 2, fantasy managers were already short Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers (ankle) and Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers (ankle). By the end of the week, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns (knee), Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants (ankle) and David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions (thigh) had joined them on the shelf.
But it wasn't all doom and gloom in Week 2. In the first game of the week, D'Andre Swift of the Philadelphia Eagles set new career highs in both carries (28) and rushing yards (175) with a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.
However, even that good news comes with an asterisk. if Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) returns in Week 3, he could either take back over as Philly's lead tailback or at least eat into Swift's workload.
Running backs are so much fun.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]
Much like the Jaguars offense as a whole, Etienne was held in check by the Chiefs, finishin with only 42 total yards on 14 touches. Look for a big-time rebound against a Texans defense that allowed 107 total yards and a score on 22 touches to Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts last week and gave up the most PPR points to running backs last season.
Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (at LV) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]
Harris has been underwhelming through two games this season, and he's losing quite a few touches to Jaylen Warren. But if ever there was a game for Harris to get going, it would be this one. The Raiders were gouged on the ground for 183 yards last week and have struggled defending the run dating back to 2022.
BAD MATCHUPS
James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value $6,300]
Conner had an excellent game against the New York Giants last week, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown. But this week, Conner and the Redbirds have to take on a surging Dallas Cowboys defense that allowed the second-fewest PPR points to running backs in 2022 and has been absolutely smothering so far this season.
James Cook, Buffalo Bills (at WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]
Cook was outstanding against the Raiders in Week 2, piling up over 120 rushing yards on just 17 carries. But this week's matchup with the Commanders isn't a great one. Washington allowed the third-fewest PPR points to running backs last year and has been solid on the ground defensively thus far this season.
SLEEPER
Samaje Perine, Denver Broncos (at MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]
Perine wasn't much of a factor last week against the Commanders, garnering only four touches. But as Denver's third-down back, he could be busy if the Broncos are playing from behind in Week 3. While the Dolphins were better against the run in Week 2, they allowed 233 rushing yards to the Chargers in the season opener.
WEEK 3 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. NYG)
2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at DET)
3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at MIN) [INJURED]
4. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. HOU)
5. Tony Pollard, DAL (at AZ)
6. Derrick Henry, TEN (at CLE)
7. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. PIT)
8. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. CAR)
9. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. LAR)
10. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. NO) [INJURED]
11. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at NYJ)
12. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. ATL)
13. Miles Sanders, CAR (at SEA)
14. Najee Harris, PIT (at LV)
15. Javonte Williams, DEN (at MIA)
16. James Cook, BUF (at WAS)
17. Kyren Williams, LAR (at CIN)
18. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at TB)
19. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. CHI)
20. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at JAX)
21. James Conner, AZ (vs. DAL)
22. Rachaad White, TB (vs. PHI)
23. Jamaal Williams, NO (at GB)
24. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. DEN)
25. Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. IND)
26. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. NE)
27. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (vs. BUF)
28. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. LAC)
29. Zack Moss, IND (at BAL)
30. Khalil Herbert, CHI (at KC)
31. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at TB) [INJURED]
32. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at DET)
33. Matt Breida, NYG (at SF)
34. AJ Dillon, GB (vs. NO)
35. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (vs. NE)
36. Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. TEN)
37. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (at NYJ)
38. Jaylen Warren, PIT (at LV)
39. Roschon Johnson, CHI (at KC)
40. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. CHI)
41. Tyjae Spears, TEN (at CLE)
42. Samaje Perine, DEN (at MIA)
43. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at SEA)
44. Justice Hill, BAL (vs. IND)
45. Joshua Kelley, LAC (at MIN)
46. Damien Harris, BUF (at WAS)
47. Tank Bigsby, JAX (vs. HOU)
48. Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. NYG)
49. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. BUF)
50. De'Von Achane, MIA (vs. DEN)
Wide Receivers
I was wrong about Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.
In my defense, I did believe that Tampa's wideouts were being undervalued in the same way that DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett were when the Seattle Seahawks switched from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith at quarterback in 2022.
But given the lack of success that boundary receivers (including Odell Beckham Jr.) have had with Baker Mayfield under center, I expected that if a Buccaneers wideout was going to shine, it would be Chris Godwin. Instead, it has been Evans.
After racking up a 6/171/1 stat line against the Chicago Bears, Evans has a half-dozen receptions and a touchdown in both games. He's well on his way to his 10th straight 1,000-yard season.
Um…oops.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (at DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]
We had a London sighting last week! The second-year pro caught six passes on seven targets for 67 yards and a touchdown against Green Bay. There's a good chance he can make it two good games in a row this week against the Lions, as the Falcons will likely have to throw the ball more than they have in any contest this season.
Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (at MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Williams is coming off a solid effort last week against the Tennessee Titans, catching eight passes on 13 targets for 83 yards. This week, the seventh-year veteran will find the end zone for the first time. Much like the Titans, the Vikings' secondary isn't exactly formidable. No team in the NFC allowed more PPR points to wide receivers last season.
BAD MATCHUPS
Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]
Brown had a good game Sunday against the New York Giants, reeling in six of 10 targets for 54 yards and a touchdown. But there's a big difference between taking on a beatable Giants secondary and trying to get open against Stephon Gilmore, Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys.
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]
Yes, Evans is off to a red-hot start. Yes, Evans is next to impossible to sit in fantasy leagues. But whether it's Darius Slay or James Bradberry whom Evans draws in coverage this week, it will be his toughest matchup of the season. Both veteran corners have a history of holding their own against big-bodied receivers.
SLEEPER
Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns (vs. TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,700]
With Amari Cooper nursing a sore groin, Moore could be set for a bump in targets this week against the Titans. Tennessee led the league in PPR points surrendered to wide receivers last season, and it just gave up 15-plus PPR points to both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 3.
WEEK 3 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (vs. LAC)
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (vs. DEN)
3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at WAS)
4. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (at AZ)
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (vs. ATL)
6. A.J. Brown, PHI (at TB)
7. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (vs. LAR)
8. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. HOU)
9. DeVonta Smith, PHI (at TB)
10. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
11. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. CAR)
12. Chris Olave, NO (at GB)
13. Tee Higgins, CIN (vs. LAR)
14. Mike Evans, TB (vs. PHI)
15. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. NYG)
16. Keenan Allen, LAC (at MIN)
17. Puka Nacua, LAR (at CIN)
18. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. CAR)
19. Terry McLaurin, WAS (vs. BUF)
20. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. NYG)
21. Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. TEN) [INJURED]
22. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. NE)
23. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (at CLE)
24. Mike Williams, LAC (at MIN)
25. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (at BAL)
26. DJ Moore, CHI (at KC)
27. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at MIA)
28. Christian Watson, GB (at CHI) [INJURED]
29. Jahan Dotson, WAS (vs. BUF)
30. Drake London, ATL (at DET)
31. George Pickens, PIT (at LV)
32. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. IND)
33. Chris Godwin, TB (vs. PHI)
34. Nico Collins, HOU (at JAX)
35. Marquise Brown, AZ (vs. DAL)
36. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. HOU)
37. Courtland Sutton, DEN (at MIA)
38. Michael Thomas, NO (at GB)
39. Brandin Cooks, DAL (at AZ) [INJURED]
40. Jordan Addison, MIN (vs. LAC)
41. Gabe Davis, BUF (at WAS)
42. Zay Jones, JAX (vs. HOU)
43. Tutu Atwell, LAR (at CIN)
44. Romeo Doubs, GB (vs. NO)
45. Kendrick Bourne, NE (at NYJ)
46. Curtis Samuel, WAS (vs. BUF)
47. Treylon Burks, TEN (at CLE)
48. Skyy Moore, KC (vs. CHI)
49. Robert Woods, HOU (at JAX)
50. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. LAR)
51. Allen Robinson II, PIT (at LV)
52. Rashid Shaheed, NO (at GB)
53. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE (at NYJ)
54. Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (vs. IND) [INJURED]
55. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, KC (vs. CHI)
56. Rashod Bateman, BAL (vs. IND)
57. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (vs. CAR)
58. Elijah Moore, CLE (vs. TEN)
59. Rondale Moore, AZ (vs. DAL)
60. Michael Gallup, DAL (at AZ)
Tight Ends
OK, it's hand-raising time again.
Raise your hand if you thought that two weeks into the season, there would be one tight end in the league with 15-plus PPR points in both games—and that tight end would be Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots.
Again with the hand? Stop. Just stop. Hunter Henry's mom didn't even raise her hand.
Henry entered the 2023 campaign as a fantasy afterthought. But he has been a significant element in Bill O'Brien's offense in New England. Two weeks in, he has been targeted 13 times, caught 11 of those targets, piled up 108 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. Only T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings has more PPR points than Henry.
Henry remaining a top-five fantasy tight end the entire season is by no means a sure thing. But that fantasy afterthought has become a viable weekly starter—at least for now.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (at NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]
Once again, one of this week's spotlight players also has a solid fantasy matchup. The Jets have a strong defense, but they allowed the eighth-most PPR points to tight ends last season. That weakness has carried over into the early stages of 2023.
Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (at DET) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]
Pitts is undoubtedly the most frustrating tight end in fantasy football. He has only 59 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in two games this season. Last year, the Lions surrendered the seventh-most PPR points to the tight end position. Maybe this is the week that Pitts finally gets going... right?
BAD MATCHUPS
Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]
Ertz has caught a half-dozen passes in each of Arizona's first two games, although he is averaging less than 6.5 yards per reception and has yet to find the end zone. However, the Cowboys gave up the second-fewest PPR points to tight ends last season.
Darren Waller, New York Giants (at SF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]
Waller got it going last week in a plus fantasy matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in six catches for 76 yards in New York's comeback win. But this week, Waller goes from one of the best fantasy matchups for tight ends to one of the worst in the San Francisco 49ers.
SLEEPER
Hayden Hurst, Carolina Panthers (at SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]
Hurst has emerged as a legitimate weapon for rookie quarterback Bryce Young in Carolina, catching the rookie's first-ever NFL touchdown pass. But this call is as much about the matchup as the player. In 2022, no team allowed more PPR points to tight ends than the Seahawks.
WEEK 3 TIGHT END RANKINGS
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. CHI)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. IND)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. LAC)
4. Darren Waller, NYG (at SF)
5. George Kittle, SF (vs. NYG)
6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (at TB)
7. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. HOU)
8. Hunter Henry, NE (at NYJ)
9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at LV)
10. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at DET)
11. Jake Ferguson, DAL (at AZ)
12. Hayden Hurst, CAR (at SEA)
13. Zach Ertz, AZ (vs. DAL)
14. David Njoku, CLE (vs. TEN)
15. Cade Otton, TB (vs. PHI)
16. Sam LaPorta, DET (vs. ATL)
17. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at CIN)
18. Juwan Johnson, NO (at GB)
19. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (at CLE)
20. Gerald Everett, LAC (at MIN)
21. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (at WAS)
22. Dalton Schultz, HOU (at JAX)
23. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. NE)
24. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. KC)
25. Luke Musgrave, GB (vs. NO)
26. Dawson Knox, BUF (at WAS)
27. Durham Smythe, MIA (vs. DEN)
28. Irv Smith Jr., CIN (vs. LAR)
29. Taysom Hill, NO (at GB)
30. Mike Gesicki, NE (at NYJ)
Kickers and Defenses
I try not to harp too much on the same player over and over again. We know that Christian McCaffrey, Justin Jefferson and Travis Kelce are good. It goes without saying.
But two weeks into the 2023 season, it's difficult not to talk about the Dallas Cowboys defense.
The Cowboys shut out the New York Giants in Week 1 while tallying seven sacks, three takeaways, scored a special teams touchdown and a defensive touchdown. They squared off at home against the other New York team in Week 2 and were almost as dominant.
Against the Jets, the Cowboys allowed only 215 yards of total offense. They sacked Zach Wilson three times and piled up four takeaways. It wasn't quite good enough for first place among team defenses for the week (they had to settle for third), but two weeks into the season, the Cowboys are the No. 1 team defense by a sizable margin.
The fact that the Cowboys now play the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals is almost unfair.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers (at MIN)
Dicker has been productive so far this season, hitting double digits in fantasy points in both games. He should be able to make it three in a row in this battle of desperate teams, as the Vikings led the league in fantasy points allowed to kickers in 2022.
New England Patriots Defense (at NYJ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]
With Zach Wilson back under center for the Jets, New York has once again become a matchup to exploit for opposing defenses. Last year, Gang Green surrendered the eighth-most fantasy points to the position.
BAD MATCHUPS
Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. JAX)
Given how the Jaguars struggled last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, McManus might actually appear like a good fantasy start against the lowly Texans. But this is a game where an angry Jaguars offense won't be looking for three. Expect touchdowns—several of them.
Denver Broncos Defense (at MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,500]
Given how badly the Denver defense was carved up by the Washington Commanders last week, starting them in fantasy probably isn't a great idea. Starting them in Miami against what may be the best offense in the NFL is a flat-out terrible one.
SLEEPER
Seattle Seahawks Defense (vs. CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]
The Seahawks haven't been especially good defensively this season, allowing over 30 points in both games. But this week, Seattle will host a Panthers team led by a rookie quarterback at arguably the rowdiest stadium in the NFL. The Seahawks likely aren't giving up 30 points in Week 3.
WEEK 3 KICKER RANKINGS
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. IND)
2. Tyler Bass, BUF (at WAS)
3. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at DET)
4. Jake Elliott, PHI (at TB)
5. Cameron Dicker, LAC (at MIN)
6. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. LAR)
7. Daniel Carlson, LV (vs. PIT)
8. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (at AZ)
9. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. CHI)
10. Riley Patterson, DET (vs. ATL)
11. Jake Moody, SF (vs. NYG)
12. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. CAR)
13. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. DEN)
14. Brandon McManus, JAX (vs. HOU)
15. Brett Maher, LAR (at CIN)
16. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. LAC)
17. Joey Slye, WAS (vs. BUF)
18. Wil Lutz, DEN (at MIA)
19. Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs. TEN)
20. Nick Folk, TEN (at CLE)
21. Chris Boswell, PIT (at LV)
22. Graham Gano, NYG (at SF)
23. Anders Carlson, GB (vs. NO)
24. Chad Ryland, NE (at NYJ)
25. Eddy Pineiro, CAR (at SEA)
WEEK 3 DEFENSE RANKINGS
1. Dallas Cowboys (at AZ)
2. San Francisco 49ers (vs. NYG)
3. New England Patriots (at NYJ)
4. Buffalo Bills (at WAS)
5. Baltimore Ravens (vs. IND)
6. New York Jets (vs. NE)
7. Philadelphia Eagles (at TB)
8. New Orleans Saints (at GB)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (at LV)
10. Cleveland Browns (vs. TEN)
11. Miami Dolphins (vs. DEN)
12. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. HOU)
13. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. CHI)
14. Green Bay Packers (vs. NO)
15. Tennessee Titans (at CLE)
16. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. LAR)
17. Seattle Seahawks (vs. CAR)
18. Las Vegas Raiders (vs. PIT)
19. Detroit Lions (vs. ATL)
20. Atlanta Falcons (at DET)
21. Denver Broncos (at MIA)
22. Los Angeles Rams (at CIN)
23. Indianapolis Colts (at BAL)
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. PHI)
25. Carolina Panthers (at SEA)
Top 100 Overall Players
Before we get to the top 100 PPR players for Week 3 (a list that could help with "flex" lineup decisions), a couple of notes.
The first is the same as every other week: There are no quarterbacks included here. If your fantasy league has a "superflex" spot and you have an extra quarterback who ranks inside the top 20 or so at the position, then you want that signal-caller in that spot.
Second, Week 2 was rough for a lot of fantasy managers. No one wants to start a season 0-2 or watch their first-round running back go down with a season-ending injury. I'm the two-time defending site champion at Fantasy Sharks. But after Nick Chubb got hurt Monday night, I'm 0-2 and worried more about being relegated than a three-peat.
However, there's no point in panicking. 0-2 starts can be overcome. Injuries are a part of fantasy football, unfortunately.
If that 0-2 start means a high waiver priority, use it. Make a trade to shake things up. Sometimes, that's not even necessary. Some slow starts are just bad luck that will turn around on its own.
There's a lot of season still to go—and plenty of time to right the ship.
WEEK 3 TOP 100 OVERALL PLAYERS
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. LAC)
2. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (vs. DEN)
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (vs. NYG)
4. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at WAS)
5. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL (at DET)
6. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (at AZ)
7. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at MIN) [INJURED]
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. ATL)
9. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (at TB)
10. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (vs. LAR)
11. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX (vs. HOU)
12. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX (vs. HOU)
13. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (at AZ)
14. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (at TB)
15. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at CLE)
16. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. CHI)
17. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (vs. DEN) [INJURED]
18. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (vs. PIT)
19. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. CAR)
20. Chris Olave, WR, NO (at GB)
21. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (vs. LAR)
22. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (vs. CAR)
23. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. PHI)
24. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. NYG)
25. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. LAR)
26. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at MIN)
27. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR (at CIN)
28. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. CAR)
29. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. NO) [INJURED]
30. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. IND)
31. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. BUF)
32. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (at NYJ)
33. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. NYG)
34. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET (vs. ATL)
35. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (vs. TEN) [INJURED]
36. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. NE)
37. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (vs. LAC)
38. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR (at SEA)
39. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN (at CLE)
40. Mike Williams, WR, LAC (at MIN)
41. Darren Waller, TE, NYG (at SF)
42. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at LV)
43. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (at MIA)
44. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (at BAL)
45. James Cook, RB, BUF (at WAS)
46. DJ Moore, WR, CHI (at KC)
47. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR (at CIN)
48. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at MIA)
49. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI (at TB)
50. George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. NYG)
51. Christian Watson, WR, GB (at CHI) [INJURED]
52. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (vs. BUF)
53. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. CHI)
54. Drake London, WR, ATL (at DET)
55. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (at JAX)
56. George Pickens, WR, PIT (at LV)
57. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (vs. IND)
58. James Conner, RB, AZ (vs. DAL)
59. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (at TB)
60. Rachaad White, RB, TB (vs. PHI)
61. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. PHI)
62. Nico Collins, WR, HOU (at JAX)
63. Jamaal Williams, RB, NO (at GB)
64. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ (vs. DAL)
65. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (vs. DEN)
66. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (vs. HOU)
67. Evan Engram, TE, JAX (vs. HOU)
68. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. IND)
69. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at MIA)
70. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (vs. NE)
71. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at GB)
72. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (vs. BUF)
73. Hunter Henry, TE, NE (at NYJ)
74. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL (at AZ) [INJURED]
75. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (vs. LAC)
76. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN (vs. LAC)
77. Zack Moss, RB, IND (at BAL)
78. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (at KC)
79. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (at WAS)
80. Zay Jones, WR, JAX (vs. HOU)
81. Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (at LV)
82. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI (at TB) [INJURED]
83. Tutu Atwell, WR, LAR (at CIN)
84. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (at DET)
85. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (vs. NO)
86. Matt Breida, RB, NYG (at SF)
87. Kendrick Bourne, WR, NE (at NYJ)
88. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (vs. NO)
89. Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (vs. BUF)
90. Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ (vs. NE)
91. Jerome Ford, RB, CLE (vs. TEN)
92. Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL (at DET)
93. Treylon Burks, WR, TEN (at CLE)
94. Skyy Moore, WR, KC (vs. CHI)
95. Robert Woods, WR, HOU (at JAX)
96. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, NE (at NYJ)
97. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. LAR)
98. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (at LV)
99. Allen Robinson II, WR, PIT (at LV)
100. Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI (at KC)
