Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 3

2 of 6

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Heading into Week 2, fantasy managers were already short Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers (ankle) and Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers (ankle). By the end of the week, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns (knee), Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants (ankle) and David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions (thigh) had joined them on the shelf.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom in Week 2. In the first game of the week, D'Andre Swift of the Philadelphia Eagles set new career highs in both carries (28) and rushing yards (175) with a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, even that good news comes with an asterisk. if Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) returns in Week 3, he could either take back over as Philly's lead tailback or at least eat into Swift's workload.

Running backs are so much fun.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]

Much like the Jaguars offense as a whole, Etienne was held in check by the Chiefs, finishin with only 42 total yards on 14 touches. Look for a big-time rebound against a Texans defense that allowed 107 total yards and a score on 22 touches to Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts last week and gave up the most PPR points to running backs last season.

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (at LV) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]

Harris has been underwhelming through two games this season, and he's losing quite a few touches to Jaylen Warren. But if ever there was a game for Harris to get going, it would be this one. The Raiders were gouged on the ground for 183 yards last week and have struggled defending the run dating back to 2022.

BAD MATCHUPS

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (vs. DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value $6,300]

Conner had an excellent game against the New York Giants last week, rushing for 106 yards and a touchdown. But this week, Conner and the Redbirds have to take on a surging Dallas Cowboys defense that allowed the second-fewest PPR points to running backs in 2022 and has been absolutely smothering so far this season.

James Cook, Buffalo Bills (at WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]

Cook was outstanding against the Raiders in Week 2, piling up over 120 rushing yards on just 17 carries. But this week's matchup with the Commanders isn't a great one. Washington allowed the third-fewest PPR points to running backs last year and has been solid on the ground defensively thus far this season.

SLEEPER

Samaje Perine, Denver Broncos (at MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]

Perine wasn't much of a factor last week against the Commanders, garnering only four touches. But as Denver's third-down back, he could be busy if the Broncos are playing from behind in Week 3. While the Dolphins were better against the run in Week 2, they allowed 233 rushing yards to the Chargers in the season opener.

WEEK 3 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. NYG)

2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at DET)

3. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at MIN) [INJURED]

4. Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (vs. HOU)

5. Tony Pollard, DAL (at AZ)

6. Derrick Henry, TEN (at CLE)

7. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. PIT)

8. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. CAR)

9. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. LAR)

10. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. NO) [INJURED]

11. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at NYJ)

12. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (vs. ATL)

13. Miles Sanders, CAR (at SEA)

14. Najee Harris, PIT (at LV)

15. Javonte Williams, DEN (at MIA)

16. James Cook, BUF (at WAS)

17. Kyren Williams, LAR (at CIN)

18. D'Andre Swift, PHI (at TB)

19. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. CHI)

20. Dameon Pierce, HOU (at JAX)

21. James Conner, AZ (vs. DAL)

22. Rachaad White, TB (vs. PHI)

23. Jamaal Williams, NO (at GB)

24. Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. DEN)

25. Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. IND)

26. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. NE)

27. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (vs. BUF)

28. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. LAC)

29. Zack Moss, IND (at BAL)

30. Khalil Herbert, CHI (at KC)

31. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (at TB) [INJURED]

32. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at DET)

33. Matt Breida, NYG (at SF)

34. AJ Dillon, GB (vs. NO)

35. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (vs. NE)

36. Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. TEN)

37. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (at NYJ)

38. Jaylen Warren, PIT (at LV)

39. Roschon Johnson, CHI (at KC)

40. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. CHI)

41. Tyjae Spears, TEN (at CLE)

42. Samaje Perine, DEN (at MIA)

43. Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at SEA)

44. Justice Hill, BAL (vs. IND)

45. Joshua Kelley, LAC (at MIN)

46. Damien Harris, BUF (at WAS)

47. Tank Bigsby, JAX (vs. HOU)

48. Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. NYG)

49. Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. BUF)