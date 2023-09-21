Buying or Selling These 10 WWE and AEW Stars Eventually Winning a World Title

10 of 10

At one time, Austin Theory was a sure-fire future world champion in WWE, but the abysmal booking he's endured the last two years has hurt the audience's perception of him considerably.

Vince McMahon endorsing Theory in early 2022 indicated he was on the fast track to superstardom, which was further enforced when he won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match that summer.

It was too soon for him to be wearing a world title around his waist at that point, but a gradual ascent up the card would have prepared him for such a run.

However, his opportunity was wasted with a failed cash-in, and the botched aftermath ensured he'd be banished to midcard purgatory indefinitely.

That includes a lukewarm win over John Cena at WrestleMania 39 and a forgettable nine-month run as United States champion. He's maintained a presence on SmackDown since losing the title but is nowhere near as much of a focal point as he once was.

At 26, he has his entire career ahead of him and can still bounce back, but his fall from grace could have been enough to convince WWE he isn't the main event player it previously pegged him to be.