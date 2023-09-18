Deion Sanders: Colorado's Travis Hunter Out 3 Weeks with Injury from Late Hit by CSU

Deion Sanders: Colorado's Travis Hunter Out 3 Weeks with Injury from Late Hit by CSUSeptember 18, 2023
Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders said two-way star Travis Hunter will miss three weeks with an injury suffered on an illegal hit by safety Henry Blackburn, per Carl Reed Jr. of 247Sports.
Sanders has not disclosed the nature of Hunter's injury. During Monday's Undisputed, Skip Bayless of FS1 reported Hunter suffered a liver laceration from the hit.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.