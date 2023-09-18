Deion Sanders: Colorado's Travis Hunter Out 3 Weeks with Injury from Late Hit by CSU

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders said two-way star Travis Hunter will miss three weeks with an injury suffered on an illegal hit by safety Henry Blackburn, per Carl Reed Jr. of 247Sports.

Sanders has not disclosed the nature of Hunter's injury. During Monday's Undisputed, Skip Bayless of FS1 reported Hunter suffered a liver laceration from the hit.

