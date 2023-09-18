Report: Broncos' Kareem Jackson Avoids NFL Suspension for Hit on Commanders' Thomas

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The NFL will not suspend Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson for his hit on Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported Jackson was likely to avoid a suspension.

Jackson was ejected from his team's 35-33 loss in the second quarter for hitting Thomas high on his four-yard touchdown reception. The Commanders said their starting tight end was out for the remainder of the game after being evaluated for a concussion.

Some thought Jackson crossed a clear line with the contact on Thomas.

It didn't help the NFL had handed the 35-year-old a $14,819 fine for a hit that left Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers with a concussion. He may have avoided a suspension, but his wallet will presumably be a little lighter again after Sunday. Pelissero reported the hit will "be reviewed under the standard process for a possible fine."

While it appears the Broncos will have Jackson for their Week 3 meeting with the Miami Dolphins, but they already paid a bit of a cost due to his absence in the second half against Washington.

The Commanders scored 21 points after halftime to overturn a 21-14 deficit. Sam Howell went 27-of-39 for 299 yards and two touchdowns.