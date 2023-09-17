Broncos' Kareem Jackson Ejected for Hit on Logan Thomas; Commanders TE Has Concussion

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected from Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders after a vicious hit on tight end Logan Thomas in the second quarter.

The play in question came shortly before the half. Washington quarterback Sam Howell completed a touchdown pass to Thomas right as he got drilled up high by Jackson, leading to the ejection.

Thomas eventually left the field after being shaken up and was later ruled out of the game after being evaluated for a concussion, according to the Commanders.

This isn't the first time Jackson has gotten into trouble for a dangerous hit this season. He was already fined $14,319 by the NFL following Denver's Week 1 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hit on receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Much like the Thomas play, Jackson hit Meyers in the head area and was penalized for unnecessary roughness with the latter ultimatley being removed from the game and diagnosed with a concussion.