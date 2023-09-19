Bleacher Report's 2023-24 Bowl Projections Entering Week 4

Miami received a lot of positive attention after rolling Texas A&M, and both new coordinators—Shannon Dawson and Lance Guidry—seem to have ignited their units. Back-to-back games against North Carolina and Clemson in mid-October will likely have a significant impact on where the 'Canes land for bowl season.

The worst-case scenario of Alabama's quarterback question has appeared. After losing to Texas, the Tide benched Jalen Milroe in favor of Tyler Buchner. He was ineffective in two quarters of work against South Florida and gave way to Ty Simpson. He helped Bama win, but is the true freshman ready for the SEC? Alabama is absolutely at risk of missing a New Year's Six bowl for only the second time in the CFP era.