The 1 Skill Every Top NBA Rookie Needs to Hone in Training Camp

Kobe Bufkin, Atlanta Hawks

Skill to hone: Playmaking

Bufkin has a chance to earn a 10-15-minute role handling the ball for the Hawks' second unit. And with shot-makers like AJ Griffin and Bogdan Bogdanović coming off the bench, and Onyeka Okonwu playing a finisher role, Bufkin's focus should be on playmaking.

Bufkin showed some obvious passing IQ at Michigan, particularly in a setup role in ball-screen situations. He'll have the chance to add the most value to Atlanta's rotation picking apart defenses as a pick-and-roll facilitator.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

Skill to hone: Playmaking

Though George is wired to score, he has the best chance to climb the Jazz depth chart by showing he can add value with playmaking. He's a skilled passer that his assist-to-turnover ratio at Baylor may have hid. Earning the most minutes and biggest role in Utah will mean making a case for playing time at point guard. And though he'll always be the shoot-first type, he has flashed the shiftiness, IQ, patience and passing skill to operate as an effective ball-screen setup man once his mindset shifts off scoring.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Los Angeles Lakers

Skill to hone: Playmaking

The Lakers' rotation should have enough scoring options for their first and second unit. The bench could use a facilitator, however, with Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish valued for their shot-making.

Hood-Schifino isn't the most natural off-ball player, so if he's going to earn minutes, it will be for his ability to pass as a 6'6" lead ball-handler. Dating back to his time at Monterverde, he's shown he can settle into a quarterback role and facilitate offense.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Skill to hone: Spot-up shooting

Jaquez's identity revolves around versatility and toughness, features of his game that will help the rookie earn playing time early. But the Heat role players must be able to shoot, and Jaquez shot below 32.0 percent from three his last two years at UCLA.

He did have more of a creation workload than he'll have in Miami, so he should see more rhythm, catch-and-shoot looks with the Heat. Working on hitting those spot-up and corner threes should be Jaquez's priority in training camp.

Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

Skill to hone: Shot-making

Whether Podziemski's passing or shot-making is more important to Golden State remains debatable. But playmaking IQ typically translates, and based on the eye-test results on his 5.3 assists per game in summer league, the rookie is going to have an easier time setting up teammates (using his unteachable IQ, vision, feel) than scoring.

The guards defending in the NBA will look far different from the ones in the West Coast Conference. He'll want to focus on rebuilding his shooting confidence in training camp, particularly given the challenges he'll face trying to score inside the arc, thanks to his limited athleticism, strength and length.

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets

Skill to hone: Self-creation

Whitmore should serve as a useful spot-up shooter for the Rockets second unit. But assuming Kevin Porter Jr. won't be suiting up for Houston, the rookie will also have an opportunity to create.

He has a signature step-back three, but he struggled to make off-the-dribble reads inside the arc. Whitmore converted 3-of-16 two-point jumpers last season and had a tendency to force plays into traffic. His 19 assists to 42 turnovers at Villanova reflect tunnel vision. An immediate to-do list should include improving his mid-range pull-up, floater (2-of-9) and awareness while creating.