3 Takeaways from Broncos' Week 2 Loss vs. Commanders

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Broncos' running backs were not as effective as they needed to be to finish off the victory.

Wilson ended up as the team's leading rusher with 56 yards on six carries. Javonte Williams only produced 44 yards on his 12 rushes.

Denver was not expected to run for a ton of yards against the Washington front seven, but the running backs could have been more effective to keep the ball away from the Commanders.

Williams averaged 3.7 yards per carry, a total that was significantly worse than Brian Robinson's 4.8 yards per rush for Washington.

The Broncos lacked depth behind Williams in the ground game. Jaleel McLaughlin scored a touchdown, but that was his only carry of the game. Samaje Perine had a single carry for four yards.

Denver needs its collection of running backs to be more effective so it can be better at finishing games in which it owns multi-score leads.