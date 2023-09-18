Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 4

3 of 3

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Saturday should give us a better idea of which players will be serious Heisman contenders alongside Williams and Penix.

Ohio State Buckeyes first-year starter Kyle McCord could take a massive leap on the Heisman odds board if he leads the Big Ten side past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road.

McCord is coming off the best performance of his young starting career. He had 318 passing yards and three touchdown passes in a win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. It was the first game after he was named the permanent starter.

A similar showing on the road against Sam Hartman, who has the fourth-best Heisman odds, would do wonders for McCord's stock.

McCord's teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. also has a chance to boost his Heisman campaign if he catches a pair of touchdowns and produces around 100 receiving yards.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix could catapult his way up the odds board if he beats Sanders and Colorado inside Autzen Stadium.

Nix flirted with a Heisman campaign last season, but he lost momentum in November. An early win over a Top 25 team could put him close to the top five.

D.J. Uiagalelei of the Oregon State Beavers (+6500), Washington State Cougars quarterback Cam Ward (+10000), Cade Klubnik of the Clemson Tigers (+8000) and Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (+5000) could all boost their Heisman stocks with massive Week 4 performances in Top 25 showdowns.

