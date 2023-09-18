Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 4

Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 4September 18, 2023
The Heisman Trophy race behind USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams should become clearer after Week 4.
Williams is the clear favorite to win the award and only two players have had their odds significantly change throughout September.
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is now the second favorite and Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller Shedeur Sanders moved into the top 10 on the odds board.
The odds could shuffle more once six Top 25 matchups finish on Saturday.
There are plenty of players with Heisman potential playing in those contests, but only a few will emerge as true contenders to Williams.
Updated Heisman Odds
The latest Heisman odds can be found on DraftKings.
Caleb Williams (+380; bet $100 to win $380)
Michael Penix Jr. (+550)
Quinn Ewers (+700)
Sam Hartman (+1100)
Jordan Travis (+1500)
Shedeur Sanders (+1800)
Jayden Daniels (+2200)
J.J. McCarthy (+2500)
Bo Nix (+2500)
Marvin Harrison Jr. (+2500)
Dillon Gabriel (+3000)
Drew Allar (+3500)
Drake Maye (+3500)
Kyle McCord (+4000)
Favorites
Williams' status as Heisman favorite remained unchanged after USC's bye week.
The reigning Heisman winner threw for 898 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first three games.
He is expected to put up strong numbers on Saturday night against the Arizona State Sun Devils as USC prepares for the tough part of its schedule.
USC plays six Top 25 teams in its last eight games, including a November 4 clash with Penix and Washington.
Penix posted his third consecutive 400-yard passing performance in Washington's Week 3 win over the Michigan State Spartans to strength his case against Williams.
The left-handed signal-caller should produce more high totals in the coming weeks.
Penix's Heisman candidacy will be put to the test in November, as he faces four Top 25 teams in a row beginning with USC.
Best Values
Saturday should give us a better idea of which players will be serious Heisman contenders alongside Williams and Penix.
Ohio State Buckeyes first-year starter Kyle McCord could take a massive leap on the Heisman odds board if he leads the Big Ten side past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on the road.
McCord is coming off the best performance of his young starting career. He had 318 passing yards and three touchdown passes in a win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. It was the first game after he was named the permanent starter.
A similar showing on the road against Sam Hartman, who has the fourth-best Heisman odds, would do wonders for McCord's stock.
McCord's teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. also has a chance to boost his Heisman campaign if he catches a pair of touchdowns and produces around 100 receiving yards.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix could catapult his way up the odds board if he beats Sanders and Colorado inside Autzen Stadium.
Nix flirted with a Heisman campaign last season, but he lost momentum in November. An early win over a Top 25 team could put him close to the top five.
D.J. Uiagalelei of the Oregon State Beavers (+6500), Washington State Cougars quarterback Cam Ward (+10000), Cade Klubnik of the Clemson Tigers (+8000) and Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (+5000) could all boost their Heisman stocks with massive Week 4 performances in Top 25 showdowns.
