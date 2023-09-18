College Football Odds Week 4: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

1 of 3

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Fox

Oregon State-Washington State takes place in the primetime shadow of the only Top 10 matchup in Week 4 and a Big Ten clash between name-brand programs.

The Pac-12 clash may steal attention away from those primetime bouts because of the potential for a ton of points.

Both teams eclipsed the 40-point mark in two of their three games and they each average over 460 total yards per game.

Washington State averaged 69.7 more yards per game than the Beavers and that is because of Ward's incredible arm.

The second-year starter in Pullman produced 986 passing yards and nine touchdowns so far in September.

Uiagalelei had a solid start to his time in the Pac-12 with 630 passing yards and six scores, but he needs to up his game to compete with Ward.

The good news for Oregon State is that it is facing a defense that allowed 363.7 yards per game and over 20 points in each of its three victories.