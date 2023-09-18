College Football Odds Week 4: Early Locks and Best Bets on the ScheduleSeptember 18, 2023
College Football Odds Week 4: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule
The most underrated Top 25 matchup of the 2023 college football season takes place in the shadow of two primetime blockbusters in Week 4.
The Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars possess two of the best offenses in the nation, and their head-to-head battle in Pullman, Washington, should produce a plethora of points.
D.J. Uiagalelei and Cam Ward are two of the most experienced quarterbacks among ranked teams, and neither of them should shy away from launching the ball down field.
A majority of the Week 4 focus will be on the flashy Top 25 matchups, but there are a few games on the slate involving two unranked programs that deserve your attention because of the favorable betting lines.
No. 14 Oregon State at No. 21 Washington State (Over 56)
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Fox
Oregon State-Washington State takes place in the primetime shadow of the only Top 10 matchup in Week 4 and a Big Ten clash between name-brand programs.
The Pac-12 clash may steal attention away from those primetime bouts because of the potential for a ton of points.
Both teams eclipsed the 40-point mark in two of their three games and they each average over 460 total yards per game.
Washington State averaged 69.7 more yards per game than the Beavers and that is because of Ward's incredible arm.
The second-year starter in Pullman produced 986 passing yards and nine touchdowns so far in September.
Uiagalelei had a solid start to his time in the Pac-12 with 630 passing yards and six scores, but he needs to up his game to compete with Ward.
The good news for Oregon State is that it is facing a defense that allowed 363.7 yards per game and over 20 points in each of its three victories.
Washington State does not play in low-scoring games and Oregon State will likely have to play catch-up against Ward. That makes for the perfect formula for the over to hit.
NC State (-9) at Virginia
Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Do not sleep on the four-game Friday slate.
There are a few intriguing matchups, including the return of NC State Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong to Scott Stadium to face the Virginia Cavaliers.
Armstrong transferred within the ACC during the offseason after five seasons in Charlottesville.
The quarterback's homecoming could feature a ton of yards through the air and on the ground against a Virginia defense that conceded 451.7 yards per game in its 0-3 start.
All three of UVA's opponents crossed the 35-point mark and its two Power Five foes, the Maryland Terrapins and Tennessee Volunteers, put up over 40 points.
NC State's offense averaged 402 yards per game over its 2-1 start, and it should cruise to that total against an average-at-best defense.
Virginia does not have the offensive talent to keep up with many teams, and if Armstrong plays well from the start, the Wolfpack could win by double digits and easily cover the nine-point spread.
Kentucky (-14) at Vanderbilt
Saturday, Noon ET, SEC Network
NC State's former quarterback, Devin Leary, is off to a strong start with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Leary put up 855 yards and eight scores through the air during the Wildcats' 3-0 run through nonconference action.
He should start off SEC play in great form against a Vanderbilt Commodores defense that failed to stop any of its opponents.
Vanderbilt is coming off a 40-36 loss to the UNLV Runnin' Rebels and it conceded 36 points to its only power-conference foe, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, two weeks ago.
The Commodores' defense has gotten worse as the games have gone on, which is worrisome for a unit that had a one week head start in game play on most of the nation.
Although Vandy's AJ Swann has 11 touchdown passes, he may not be able to keep up with Leary against a Kentucky defense that conceded 34 points in three games.
Kentucky's average total yards concession is over 100 yards fewer than Vandy's current number, and that unit should affect Swann's effectiveness in the pocket.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.