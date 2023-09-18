4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 227

1 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexa Grasso's March submission win over Valentina Shevchenko was one of the biggest upsets of the year. Shevchenko was riding nine straight victories heading into the fight and was considered one of the top fighters in the sport.

Those accolades earned her an immediate rematch with the new champ, which landed in Saturday's main event, and was supposed to answer all our questions about whether Grasso's March win was a fluke, or whether somebody has finally caught up to Shevchenko.

Unfortunately, it didn't give us the closure we hoped for, as the two women battled to a split draw, which technically counts as a title defense for Grasso but didn't really clear up which woman is the superior fighter.

After their draw, it's somewhat tempting to suggest Grasso should defend her title against a new contender like Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot. As amazing as Shevchenko has been, it's always exciting when a dominant champion falls from their perch and the title gets passed around a bit.

However, denying Shevchenko a third fight with Grasso seems like an error. She deserves another shot based on her previous accomplishments and the fact that many viewers believed she did enough to win on Saturday night.