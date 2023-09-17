X

NFL

    Joe Burrow, Bengals Ripped by NFL Fans After 0-2 Start Following Loss to Ravens

    Francisco RosaSeptember 17, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during the second quarter in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    It's been an ugly start to the year for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Following a dreadful Week 1 performance against the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals weren't much better against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a 27-24 loss to fall to 0-2 for the second consecutive season.

    Burrow still seems to be getting his legs under him as he missed some time during training camp. He completed 27 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He particularly struggled in the first half against a tough Ravens defense.

    To make matters worse, Cincinnati's star signal caller limped off the field after throwing a late touchdown pass and appeared to be favoring the calf that kept him out of training camp and that has likely contributed to his slow start.

    And if things look bleak now, if Burrow has to miss an extended period of time, it could get a lot uglier in a hurry for the Bengals.

    NFL fans did not hold back in their criticism of Burrow—the NFL's highest-paid player—and the Bengals for another rough performance.

    ESPN @espn

    For the second-straight season, the Bengals have started 0-2. <a href="https://t.co/FSR22cMjBB">pic.twitter.com/FSR22cMjBB</a>

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    Joe Burrow after getting paid <a href="https://t.co/rolL60PeH8">pic.twitter.com/rolL60PeH8</a>

    Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34

    Joe Burrow after getting his contract <a href="https://t.co/B9VgygPjQU">pic.twitter.com/B9VgygPjQU</a>

    Shirt-Ish @Shirt_Ish

    Joe Burrow when he doesn't have a wide open target <a href="https://t.co/uXPstj5mrC">pic.twitter.com/uXPstj5mrC</a>

    Chuck Goldberg @chuckgoldberg

    Joe Burrow after getting the bag <a href="https://t.co/UCvflJgCVv">pic.twitter.com/UCvflJgCVv</a>

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    Joe Burrow has 117 passing yards after six quarters of football this season

    Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> QB Joe Burrow finished the first half against the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ravnes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ravnes</a> with 35 yards on 8 completions.<br><br>Last week in the entire <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> game, he had 82 yards.<br><br>Bengals fans booed the team during the first half.<br><br>The highest paid player in NFL history is struggling after missing most… <a href="https://t.co/xO4RyPUzXQ">https://t.co/xO4RyPUzXQ</a> <a href="https://t.co/4GRx7yBoLL">pic.twitter.com/4GRx7yBoLL</a>

    avery @JaMarrJungle

    8 months since a joe burrow touchdown <a href="https://t.co/w8USjdB9mU">pic.twitter.com/w8USjdB9mU</a>

    Jason Greenberg @JGreenberg11

    That was awful. That was horrendous. Starting 0-2 in both the division and in the league. Just awful. Such an uninspiring effort from the Bengals this week.

    Tyler @GoettaT

    I expected 0-2 but seeing Joe Burrow limp off the field is massive hit to overall confidence

    Boston Bobcat Believer @brrr_money

    Zac Taylor is a terrible play caller. Joe burrow got paid and he looks like Andy dalton. Season over.

    RF @RalphFortmann85

    Bengals look trash man. 0-2 to start the season isn't 0-2 from 2 years ago. Joe Burrow looks garbage and so do our receivers.

    Jon Griffith @JoncGriffith

    So Bengals 0-2 and Joe Burrow re-injured his calf. Not great.

    Sam Smith @realsamsmith_

    Joe Burrow stinks. Lamar is 7-1 all time against the Bengals. Ravens remain on top.

    KB @KB_2C

    Joe Burrow is overrated

    VErbal KiNt @Pat_and_the_Hat

    Joe Burrow is mid and everyone is afraid to say it.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    Yeah. Joe Burrow is really hurt.

    3 BILLZ @3BILLZMusic

    Joe Burrow rn <a href="https://t.co/qewNLoJOBD">pic.twitter.com/qewNLoJOBD</a>

    It's not completely doom and gloom for the Bengals, at least it shouldn't be.

    Burrow and the offense seemed to get into a bit of a better grove in the second half as he completed a couple touchdown passes to Tee Higgins.

    Also, an 0-2 start isn't a death sentence, especially for this team that did the same thing in 2022 and still found themselves in the AFC Championship, nearly making it to a second-consecutive Super Bowl.