Joe Burrow, Bengals Ripped by NFL Fans After 0-2 Start Following Loss to Ravens

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It's been an ugly start to the year for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following a dreadful Week 1 performance against the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals weren't much better against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a 27-24 loss to fall to 0-2 for the second consecutive season.

Burrow still seems to be getting his legs under him as he missed some time during training camp. He completed 27 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He particularly struggled in the first half against a tough Ravens defense.

To make matters worse, Cincinnati's star signal caller limped off the field after throwing a late touchdown pass and appeared to be favoring the calf that kept him out of training camp and that has likely contributed to his slow start.

And if things look bleak now, if Burrow has to miss an extended period of time, it could get a lot uglier in a hurry for the Bengals.

NFL fans did not hold back in their criticism of Burrow—the NFL's highest-paid player—and the Bengals for another rough performance.

It's not completely doom and gloom for the Bengals, at least it shouldn't be.

Burrow and the offense seemed to get into a bit of a better grove in the second half as he completed a couple touchdown passes to Tee Higgins.