Bowl Projections 2023-24: Predictions for CFP, New Year's Six After Week 4 AP Poll

Two of last year's College Football Playoff participants and the two programs with the biggest Top 25 wins in 2023 still reside in the top four of the AP Top 25 after Week 3.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines did not budge from their top two positions. The Texas Longhorns and Florida State Seminoles flipped between the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

Florida State resides in the biggest spotlight of those four teams in Week 4. The top-ranked team in the ACC visits the Clemson Tigers, who have been the team to beat in the conference for quite some time.

A win over the long-time ACC power would boost FSU's stock in the playoff conversation, a discussion that started with its opening victory over the LSU Tigers.

The full AP Top 25 ahead of Week 4 can be found here.

Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff

Rose Bowl (January 1): No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas

Sugar Bowl (January 1): No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Florida State

New Year's Six

Cotton Bowl (December 29): USC vs. LSU

Orange Bowl (December 30): Penn State vs. Oklahoma

Peach Bowl (December 30): Ohio State vs. North Carolina

Fiesta Bowl (January 1): Washington vs. Fresno State

Georgia and Michigan should be No. 1 and No. 2 for a long while.

The Bulldogs do not face a Top 25 team until October 28. That matchup is against the Florida Gators, who just entered the AP poll on Sunday after their win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

If Florida drops out of the poll before then, Georgia's first ranked matchup may not be until the November 11 clash with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Georgia should go undefeated into November barring a stunning upset, and that is when the talk of a three-peat should heat up.

Michigan is also building up to November, when it takes on the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Both of those blockbuster Big Ten clashes should feature a pair of Top 10 teams. Those games and the Penn State-Ohio State clash should determine the Big Ten's playoff representative.

For now, Michigan is the highest-ranked of the trio, and it is the current favorite to play a playoff semifinal inside the Rose Bowl.

Texas and Florida State already passed one Top 25 test in September, but only one of those victories looks great right now.

Texas' road triumph over the Alabama Crimson Tide lost some of its shine after Bama put up just 17 points on Saturday against the South Florida Bulls.

The Longhorns' resume could be affected if Alabama's offense continues to struggle and the Tide loses a few games in SEC play.

Florida State's win over LSU looked better after Week 3. LSU looked phenomenal behind Jayden Daniels in a road victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Seminoles did not look as good on the road against the Boston College Golden Eagles, but they can erase that poor performance with a road win over Clemson on Saturday.

A Week 4 victory would make FSU the clear favorite in the ACC and that will likely lock the program into the top four of the rankings for the remainder of the regular season.