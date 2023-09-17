X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    AP College Football Poll 2023: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2023

    GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Florida Gators running back Trevor Etienne (7) runs with the ball during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators on September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    There wasn't much movement atop the Associated Press' Top 25 poll following a Week 3 that largely unfolded as expected.

    Georgia and Michigan remained at No. 1 and 2. The only change in the top five came from Texas and Florida State swapping spots at third and fourth.

    1. Georgia

    2. Michigan

    3. Texas

    4. Florida State

    5. USC

    6. Ohio State

    7. Penn State

    8. Washington

    9. Notre Dame

    10. Oregon

    11. Utah

    12. LSU

    13. Alabama

    14. Oregon State

    15. Ole Miss

    16. Oklahoma

    17. North Carolina

    18. Duke

    19. Colorado

    20. Miami

    21. Washington State

    22. UCLA

    23. Tennessee

    24. Iowa

    25. Florida

    AP College Football Poll 2023: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Florida delivered the biggest upset over the weekend, earning a 29-16 victory over then-No. 11 Tennessee. Gators running back Trevor Etienne torched the Vols defense on the ground, going for 172 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TREVOR ETIENNE GOES 62 YARDS FOR THE SCORE 💨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/GatorsFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GatorsFB</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/pybVVLv4Jd">pic.twitter.com/pybVVLv4Jd</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Trevor Etienne had 172 rush yards vs Tennessee, the 3rd-most by a Florida player vs an AP Top 25 opponent in the last 25 seasons. <br><br>That is also the 2nd-most rush yards by a Gator against Tennessee in the program's history. <a href="https://t.co/7gbLM1tY1d">pic.twitter.com/7gbLM1tY1d</a>

    For Tennessee, the loss reinforced how the 2023 season is likely to be a roller-coaster ride with starting quarterback Joe Milton III. He went 20-of-34 for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, mixing in some NFL-caliber throws with an inexplicable decision or two.

    Absent more consistency under center from Milton, matching last year's 10-2 record in the regular season could be a challenge for head coach Josh Heupel.

    Speaking of quarterback situations in the SEC, Alabama may have no alternative but to reinstall Jalen Milroe as the starter.

    BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL @edsbs

    right now Jalen Milroe is the source and solution to Alabama's problems and wooo that is a real wild place to be

    Ty Simpson was 5-of-9 for 73 yards in Saturday's 17-3 win over South Florida, and Tyler Buchner was even worse (5-of-14 for 34 yards)

    Head coach Nick Saban remained vague about why Milroe remained glued to the bench after losing his QB1 status.

    "I think that's an internal team thing," he told reporters. "I think that everybody has the opportunity to respond in the right way then things don't go exactly like you want them to. We play the guys that practice the best all week long."

    Milroe has his flaws. He completed just over half of his passes in the defeat to Texas and threw two interceptions while getting sacked five times. But he seems a clearly superior alternative to Buchner or Simpson.

    Shehan Jeyarajah @ShehanJeyarajah

    Is Jalen Milroe hurt? Unless Texas and Middle Tennessee are secretly the worst defenses in America, I can't imagine it'll be worse than this. Alabama has nothing to lean on offensively; at least Milroe's legs gave you SOMETHING.

    Regardless of what Saban decides moving forward, the state of the Crimson Tide's quarterback room is a far cry from what fans have come to expect following a succession of first-round picks.

    And while it's too early to say Saban's dynasty is over, the signs are increasingly troubling on that front.

    Mike Rodak @mikerodak

    Alabama falls to No. 13 in the AP poll, the program's lowest ranking since September 2015.<br><br>That ends a streak of 128 consecutive AP polls Alabama had been ranked in the top 10, the second-longest all time behind Miami's 137 from 1985-93.

    More broadly, Alabama exemplified a week in which some heavy hitters were pushed unexpectedly hard but survived.

    Florida State saw its lead over Boston College shrink to two points with 5:19 left in the fourth quarter before holding on. The Seminoles allowed the Eagles offense to go for 457 total yards.

    Texas and Wyoming were tied at 10 points apiece after three quarters. A pair of touchdowns from Quinn Ewers—one passing and one rushing—helped to put the Cowboys away.

    Georgia trailed South Carolina 14-3 at halftime. The Bulldogs defense suffocated the Gamecocks in the second half

    As uneventful as Week 3 proved to be, Week 4 is bound to provide plenty of fireworks.

    Notre Dame hosts Ohio State in prime time (7:30 p.m. ET) in one of the most anticipated non-conference games of the year.

    A little earlier, Washington State hosts Oregon State at 7 p.m. ET, which is one of a few intriguing Pac-12 battles. Utah hosts UCLA, while Colorado faces its biggest test of the Coach Prime era on the road against Oregon.

    Clemson has the opportunity to make a major statement when it welcomes Florida State to Memorial Stadium.

    Elsewhere in the Southeast, fans will fix their gaze on Tuscaloosa to see whether Lane Kffin can finally get the better of Saban. A 4-0 start would undoubtedly send Ole Miss shooting up the polls for Week 5.