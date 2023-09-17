WWE Rumors: Jade Cargill to Visit Performance Center After AEW Contract Expired

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

Jade Cargill is expected to visit the WWE Performance Center this week ahead of potentially signing with the company, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Johnson reported Cargill's contract with AEW is believed to be expired, making her a free agent.

Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp first reported Thursday the former TBS champion was likely wrapping up her AEW move and heading for WWE, citing "sources within both AEW and WWE." Sapp added that it was unclear when she might first appear for a new promotion.

In what was potentially her last match with AEW for now, Cargill lost to Kris Statlander in the main event of Rampage on Friday.

One would expect Cargill to make a major impact right out of the gate in WWE, and her first feud will help to establish where she fits into the hierarchy of the women's division. Beating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 helped set the tone for Cody Rhodes' return to the company.

Working out at the Performance Center would help familiarize Cargill with the "WWE style" and all it entails. Assuming she officially signs her contract soon, her on-screen debut shouldn't be too long in the offing.