Fantasy Booking Jade Cargill in WWE Amid AEW Exit Rumors

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Tonight's episode of AEW Rampage has become must-see television because it could be the last time we see Jade Cargill appear for All Elite Wrestling.

Fans couldn't have guessed this after the inaugural TBS champion made her surprise return less than a week ago during the latest edition of Collision. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com broke the news that she is finishing up with the company after this week's tapings in Cincinnati and heading to WWE.

According to his report from Fightful Select, "Upon returning backstage following her match with Kris Statlander in Cincinnati, Jade was greeted by several members of the roster who exchanged hugs. It was seen as a farewell within the company."

Sapp also reported that "some top WWE Superstars had heard that Cargill was heading to the company as early as last week, and it was a topic of discussion backstage at Raw."

If this move does come to fruition, it will be a massive blow to AEW and an excellent acquisition for its distinguished competition. Now, the largest purveyor of sports entertainment in the world has an opportunity to turn this diamond in the rough into one of its brightest stars.

Accentuate Her Strengths and Alleviate Doubt

It's hard to understate how big of a deal it would be if one of AEW's most pivotal homegrown talents jumps ship. Cody Rhodes' journey back to WWE to finish the story was also monumental but debatably less shocking.

Cargill could absolutely benefit from a change of scenery, but she seemed poised to take over the world as a women's world champion. Yes, the 31-year-old accomplished a lot since her debut in 2020, but she could've been a prominent star for years to come.

That's precisely why WWE should strike while the iron is hot, and put her on the flagship show with the same presentation. Like Rhodes, she should try to debut with current theme music and everything that already worked. Don't change her name or put her on NXT; showcase her as a major free agent signing from day one.

That's part of what made Chris Jericho's debut during the Attitude era so memorable. In fact, the Vero Beach, Florida native should come straight in and interrupt Trish Stratus during a promo.

We haven't seen the WWE Hall of Famer since Payback, but the exchange writes itself. After greeting Stratus, Cargill quickly lays her a Jaded, the finishing move Jazz popularized, and states, "She was the past, but I'm the future of women's wrestling."

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

This doesn't have to turn into a feud, but it would be a great moment and a perfect way to introduce her to a new audience. Afterward, the first woman to take offense to this would be Natalya, leading to her first match with the company on Raw.

This may not sound like an exciting first opponent for Cargill, but it will start to create the story around her disrespecting the legends who came before her. More importantly, a television match with Nattie could help to change the perception of her work in-ring.

She already has the presence, jaw-dropping physique, work ethic, buzz, and accolades from her time with AEW. Quality matches with proven workers will give her more experience and prove that she can hang with the best.

Tony Khan did such a great job of protecting her and using her winning streak to accentuate her strengths. However, many of her appearances became repetitive, and she didn't take part in enough noteworthy storylines.

WWE has to avoid making the same mistakes. Throw her in the deep end. Give her longer matches and start meaningful feuds.

Who Will Be Her Major Feud?

Cargill reportedly can sign imminently. Still, it may be too late to build towards a showing at Fastlane on Oct. 7.

Instead, it would make more sense to shoot for an outing at Survivor Series in November. In the meantime, focus on giving her convincing wins on Raw or SmackDown, but continue to plant the seeds for encounters with more legends.

The payoff would be in January when she eliminates as many returning stars in the women's Royal Rumble match as possible until she meets her match in Beth Phoenix. This is also the ideal stage for her first staredown with Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair.

The EST of WWE and The Queen seem destined to face each other at WrestleMania 40. So, it doesn't seem likely that Cargill will stand across the ring from either of them on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but Phoenix could be a fantastic option.

Conversely, it wouldn't be a terrible idea for her to dethrone Becky Lynch and become the next NXT women's champion. This would give WWE the chance to present her as a main roster superstar and use her on the developmental brand.