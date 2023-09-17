Colorado's Shedeur Sanders: 'All I Was Thinking Was Brady Mode' on 98-Yard TD Drive

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Shedeur Sanders channeled the GOAT on Saturday.

The Colorado quarterback did his best Tom Brady impression and led his team to a comeback 43-35 double-overtime victory over Colorado State with some late dramatics. Never was he better than when he capped off a seven-play, 98-yard drive in the final minutes with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. and two-point conversion to Michael Harrison to force overtime.

"All I was thinking was Brady mode," he told reporters after the win:

The Sanders-to-Harrison connection was just getting started, as the tight end caught both touchdowns in the overtimes.

Frankly, Colorado State was the better team for the majority of the contest.

While the Buffaloes jumped out to a 7-0 lead with a Shilo Sanders' pick-six, the visitors quickly bounced back and scored the next two touchdowns. They never trailed in regulation from there and extended their advantage to double digits in the fourth quarter.

Yet Shedeur Sanders went Brady mode just in time.

He remained calm in the face of pressure throughout the 98-yard drive, escaping rushers with his legs all while keeping his eyes downfield. He stayed dialed in throughout overtime, and it seemed like all Colorado's defense needed to do was come away with one stop to clinch the win.

It did just that in the second overtime, and the crowd responded by storming the field to celebrate Colorado's 3-0 start to the season.

Sanders will need to continue playing at a Brady level if the magic is going to continue. Next up for the Buffaloes is a daunting start to the Pac-12 season with back-to-back showdowns against Oregon and USC.