    LeBron, Fans Hype Shedeur, Deion Sanders, Colorado for Comeback Win vs. CSU in 2OT

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 17, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 after a fourth quarter touchdown against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field on September 16, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    The Colorado show continues.

    Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes continued their magical start to the season with an improbable 43-35 double-overtime victory over in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders looked every bit the part of a Heisman Trophy contender and put the team on his back in the fourth quarter and overtime to overcome a double-digit deficit.

    It seemed as if Colorado State was going to pull off the stunning upset when it held an eight-point lead and downed a punt at the Colorado 2-yard line with just more than two minutes remaining.

    However, Sanders directed a seven-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. and two-point conversion to Michael Harrison to force overtime. Harrison then caught both touchdown passes from Sanders in the extra periods as the Buffaloes escaped with the win.

    Social media had nothing but love for the showing:

    LeBron James @KingJames

    SHEDEUR YOU'RE A PROBLEM!!!! ⭐️🫡

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    COLORADO WITH THE UNREAL TD 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a>)<br> <a href="https://t.co/SvYFIBUpCe">pic.twitter.com/SvYFIBUpCe</a>

    LeBron, Fans Hype Shedeur, Deion Sanders, Colorado for Comeback Win vs. CSU in 2OT
    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    WHAT. A. GAME. <a href="https://t.co/ZXaBxpgSsW">pic.twitter.com/ZXaBxpgSsW</a>

    Chris Beasmore @CBeasmoreSports

    Shedeur Sanders for Heisman!

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    BUFF AROUND AND FIND OUT 🗣️<br><br>COLORADO COMES BACK TO TAKE DOWN COLORADO STATE IN 2OT! <a href="https://t.co/KxC3I1Al9z">pic.twitter.com/KxC3I1Al9z</a>

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    That shedeur sanders performance gave me goosebumps bro

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Shedeur Sanders is so composed. The 98-yard drive, and now standing in the pocket with pressure coming for that 2-point conversion. Unbelievably impressive.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Shedeur said he went into "Brady mode" 98 yards away from the tying TD and 2-point conversion. Tom Brady has helped mentor Shedeur ... who definitely has some Brady in him.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    THE DEION EFFECT 📈 <a href="https://t.co/YaY67Qw6cZ">pic.twitter.com/YaY67Qw6cZ</a>

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Shedeur has a single digit #. Pull an Elway

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Shedeur Sanders in the second half and overtime <a href="https://t.co/IjXoha1QrL">pic.twitter.com/IjXoha1QrL</a>

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    Shedeur Sanders <br>78% Completion Percentage<br>1251yds 10TDs 1 Int<br>3-0<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HeismanWatch?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HeismanWatch</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Shedeur is a dog. No if, ands, or buts!

    Between all the trash talk about wearing sunglasses and hats to seemingly the entire college football media being on Colorado's campus, it was easy to forget there was an actual game to play on Saturday.

    It looked as if the Buffaloes did for much of the contest, as the Rams seized a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and then didn't trail until overtime. There was also more concern than just the score for the home team, as two-way star Travis Hunter was hospitalized for evaluation.

    Deion Sanders said he will likely be sidelined for "a few weeks," per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Travis Hunter

    Fortunately for Colorado, it was able to overcome Hunter's injury and the slow start to move to 3-0 with the late dramatics. Sanders finished 38-of-47 for 348 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, which was just enough with three Colorado State pass-catchers finishing with more than 100 receiving yards.

    It is about to get much more challenging, though, as the Buffaloes will face Oregon and USC in the next two games.

    At least they will be undefeated going into those contests thanks to Sanders' heroics at the end of Saturday's contest.