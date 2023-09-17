LeBron, Fans Hype Shedeur, Deion Sanders, Colorado for Comeback Win vs. CSU in 2OT

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Colorado show continues.

Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes continued their magical start to the season with an improbable 43-35 double-overtime victory over in-state rival Colorado State on Saturday. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders looked every bit the part of a Heisman Trophy contender and put the team on his back in the fourth quarter and overtime to overcome a double-digit deficit.

It seemed as if Colorado State was going to pull off the stunning upset when it held an eight-point lead and downed a punt at the Colorado 2-yard line with just more than two minutes remaining.

However, Sanders directed a seven-play, 98-yard drive that ended with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. and two-point conversion to Michael Harrison to force overtime. Harrison then caught both touchdown passes from Sanders in the extra periods as the Buffaloes escaped with the win.

Social media had nothing but love for the showing:

Between all the trash talk about wearing sunglasses and hats to seemingly the entire college football media being on Colorado's campus, it was easy to forget there was an actual game to play on Saturday.

It looked as if the Buffaloes did for much of the contest, as the Rams seized a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and then didn't trail until overtime. There was also more concern than just the score for the home team, as two-way star Travis Hunter was hospitalized for evaluation.

Deion Sanders said he will likely be sidelined for "a few weeks," per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.

Fortunately for Colorado, it was able to overcome Hunter's injury and the slow start to move to 3-0 with the late dramatics. Sanders finished 38-of-47 for 348 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, which was just enough with three Colorado State pass-catchers finishing with more than 100 receiving yards.

It is about to get much more challenging, though, as the Buffaloes will face Oregon and USC in the next two games.