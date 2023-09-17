X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Tennessee Ripped for Lackluster Offense By Fans in Upset Loss vs. Unranked Florida

    Jack MurraySeptember 17, 2023

    GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 16: Joe Milton III #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers is sacked by Tyreak Sapp #94 of the Florida Gators during the first half of a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    It was not the Tennessee Volunteers' night on Saturday.

    The No. 11 Volunteers traveled to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators and were quickly humbled, falling 29-16.

    theScore @theScore

    The Gators hand the Vols their first L of the season. 😤🐊 <a href="https://t.co/3sUNwCtXgN">pic.twitter.com/3sUNwCtXgN</a>

    Jackson Reyes @JacksnReyes

    FINAL:<br><br>The Florida <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gators?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gators</a> (2-1, 1-0 SEC) pull off the upset against the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-1 SEC) 29-16. <br><br>This is UF head coach Billy Napier's first win against one of the Gators' rivals. <a href="https://twitter.com/alligatorSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alligatorSports</a>

    The loss follows a 2-0 start for the Volunteers that had the team looking like they could make some noise deeper into the season.

    Tennessee had hung 49 points on Virginia in Week 1 and 30 points on Austin Peay in Week 2, so mustering only 16 was a huge blemish for the offense. Statistically, it didn't look as bad, considering the Volunteers produced 388 total yards, but much of this came in the late stages of the contest, so it could be considered a bloated number,

    Joe Milton III went 20-for-34 for 287 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Meanwhile, Jaylen Wright led the day on the ground with 16 carries for 63 yards, and wide receiver Bru McCoy had five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

    Still, this was not enough to deliver any knockout punches, and Tennessee will leave Gainesville without beating Florida at home since 2003.

    Fans on social media did not hold back on Tennessee, criticizing the team for a sluggish offensive performance against a Gators team that was ripe for the taking.

    Tennessee Ripped for Lackluster Offense By Fans in Upset Loss vs. Unranked Florida
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Kroh @Krohnoh

    When I die, I want the Tennessee Volunteers to lower me into my grave so they can let me down one last time.

    🅿️aulywog @Paulyywog

    Tennessee Volunteers YOU GUYS STINK

    Jacob Wolf @JacobWolf

    The Tennessee Volunteers: <a href="https://t.co/70VsoCSdQv">pic.twitter.com/70VsoCSdQv</a>

    uga natty collection agency @Kingravi101

    Oh Tennessee <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/volunteers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#volunteers</a>, guess Josh Heupel isn't Kirby Smart 😂😂

    Big Osc @bosbbn

    Josh Huepel and the Tennessee Volunteers <a href="https://t.co/xO2U9aDocv">pic.twitter.com/xO2U9aDocv</a>

    Amateur Sports Takes @AmateurFBTakes

    Maybe Joe Milton does lose in Florida 😪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tennessee?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tennessee</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Volunteers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Volunteers</a>

    Nate Lundy @natelundy

    Death. Taxes. <br><br>The Vols losing in Gainesville. <br><br>💰✅

    Weston Perry @westonperry11

    No lol that's a really bad Tennessee team with Milton at QB

    Justin Hawkins @Jhawkins_20

    Yikes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vols?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vols</a> just can't win in Gainesville… Tennessee going to have to relook at this offense… <a href="https://t.co/gctbHC369c">https://t.co/gctbHC369c</a>

    𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗴 @LMFAOGregg

    The rest were pretty bad tonight. But Tennessee was worse. Neither the head coach or quarterback could manage the game clock. The offense looked like Randy Sanders was in control. The Defense even fell for the oldest trick in the book on a fourth down.🤦‍♂️

    Kyle Stickler @Kstickk

    That defense is for real. All I was hearing is Tennessee offense this and offense that. Have a safe trip home boys

    Ryan Kilpatrick (no longer WS Champion) @RyanKilpatrick

    Florida could not throw the ball in the second half, Tennessee stuffed them and the offense couldn't get it together. Heupel has to make some changes.

    Michael Cooper 🏀🏀⛹️‍♂️🍊 @CoachCoop03

    Tennessee may not win 6 games this year with this offense.

    KG ❄️ @TyreekMVP

    This Tennessee offense is terrible 😭

    Turbo Cancer @Oliver_Stacks

    Tennessee waiting until there was 3 minutes in the game to run their offense &gt;&gt;&gt;

    Hayden @HBThrills

    Tennessee WRs create zero separation. Didn't think Hyatt was that big of a factor for this offense man.

    Will @Sand2Stone

    I don't understand why Tennessee is having so much trouble with basic tasks like getting plays figured out and called in on offense.

    The Volunteers will need to rebound quickly in order to remain competitive in SEC play. First, they will turn their attention to a Group of Five opponent in UTSA next weekend.

    Following that, Tennessee will dive back into SEC play with South Carolina, Texas A&M and Alabama in order.