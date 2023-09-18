Ranking the Most Underrated NBA Teams Entering 2023-24

2 of 5

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

Few teams are better constructed for modern, mostly positionless basketball than the Brooklyn Nets.

With a bunch of above-average wings or forwards, including Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale, Brooklyn can switch all over the floor on defense and attack from anywhere on the other end.

Defensively, even Nic Claxton, who's more fleet of foot than other bigs, can fit within that philosophy. And his finishing around the rim can pull defenders away from the wings outside.

Ultimately, though, the Nets being underrated comes down to two things.

First, and probably most important, Bridges is now a star. He may not have an All-Star appearance to his name or qualify as a "star" under the aforementioned player participation policy, but he's a star.

After averaging 26.1 points in 27 games after last season's trade to the Nets, he was arguably Team USA's best player at this summer's FIBA World Cup. And while the Americans had a disappointing fourth-place finish, there are plenty of others who deserve blame before Bridges.

The other factor that could (and for today's purposes, we'll say should) propel the Nets to well over 38 wins is the return of Ben Simmons (or at least something close to the previous version of Ben Simmons).