Video: Colorado, Colorado State Players Scuffle on Field During Pregame Warmups

As if the tension ahead of Saturday's matchup between Colorado and Colorado State wasn't already at an all-time high, it got turned up a notch in pregame warmups as the two squads got into a scuffle at midfield.

Before any whistles were blown, the in-state rivals were going at it, with some less than friendly trash talk at Folsom Field in Boulder.

And as per usual when it comes to Deion Sanders and Colorado, the rivalry just got a lot more "personal."

"They done messed with the wrong team," Buffaloes' star Travis Hunter said following the incident. "All talk, no bite."

Things were already boiling over between the two sides prior to Saturday after Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell called out Sanders for wearing his signature hat and sunglasses during press conferences.

"When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and my glasses off," Norvell said in the lead up to the matchup.

That's all Colorado needed for bulletin board material.

Even the Buffaloes' student section was getting in on the action, chanting "F--k CSU" as the scuffle was going on down on the field.

Now, one of the most talented teams in the country are more fired up than ever to take on a team that hasn't had a great start to the year.