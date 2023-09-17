X

    Tyler Buchner, Alabama Slammed By Fans as QB Benched for Ty Simpson in Win vs. USF

    Adam WellsSeptember 17, 2023

    Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton can't catch a pass from quarterback Tyler Buchner during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Florida Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    If Nick Saban was hoping to get an answer to Alabama's issues at quarterback from Saturday's game against South Florida, he's going to have a long flight back to Tuscaloosa despite his team's 17-3 win.

    Getting the start in place of Jalen Milroe, true freshman Tyler Buchner didn't last very long in the role. He went 5-of-14 for 34 yards in five drives that gained a total of 78 yards and resulted in five punts.

    The offense had more success after Ty Simpson came into the game late in the second quarter, but the quarterback play didn't get significantly better. The 20-year-old freshman finished 5-of-9 for 73 yards.

    Alabama was able to hold on for the victory because the defense made two big fourth-down stops in the second half, though even that unit got steamrolled at times by allowing 177 rushing yards on 46 carries.

    Fans on social media sounded off about Buchner, Simpson and the quarterback play for an Alabama team that looks as vulnerable as any since Saban went 7-6 in his first season with the program back in 2007.

    Gabriel Hardin @gabrielhardin

    Milroe after Buchner's first drive: <a href="https://t.co/fDaC2u8PzS">pic.twitter.com/fDaC2u8PzS</a>

    Tyler Buchner, Alabama Slammed By Fans as QB Benched for Ty Simpson in Win vs. USF
    Transfer Portal @NCAAPortal

    Buchner would lose the Dr. Pepper pass competition

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    So ... Tyler Buchner might not be the answer.

    Squidwards_WRLD @SquidwardsWrld

    Tyler Buchner First Half Stats <br>5 of 14, 34 passing yards, 0 TDs <br><br>Ty Simpson First Half Stats <br>0 for 3, 0 passing yards, 0 TDs <br><br>Jalen Milroe would never have these horrific stats vs a team who just went 1-11 last year. <a href="https://t.co/CVr8k4YHtX">pic.twitter.com/CVr8k4YHtX</a>

    BamaSteel® @djTide2013

    Even Milroe's int's last week looked better than any pass Buchner has thrown today.

    Joey Knish @JoeyKnish22

    Bama needs to go back to Milroe for the remainder of the season (and remainder of this game before they lose) then get a $5m booster check ready for the best QB in the offseason transfer portal. <br><br>Simpson and Buchner have no business starting in the SEC

    Dougie Sant @dougiesant

    Bama fans thought they were something taking Rees and Buchner ☠️☠️☠️ <a href="https://t.co/AjHbb9jIfJ">pic.twitter.com/AjHbb9jIfJ</a>

    Eddy 🎣🇺🇸 @SteadyE69

    Ty Simpson reading a defense <a href="https://t.co/OzIpozYwKz">pic.twitter.com/OzIpozYwKz</a>

    Unity Evade (🦈 2-0) (SEA 0-1) @EVADE_TTG

    "TY SIMPSON IS GETTING PRESSURED WHAT WILL HE DO" <a href="https://t.co/Gkv2RJn1wB">pic.twitter.com/Gkv2RJn1wB</a>

    Matt Brown @MattBrownEP

    you kids don't remember this, but us old and uncool millennials remember back when Alabama used to look like this all the time! <a href="https://t.co/TtnFZUotQf">https://t.co/TtnFZUotQf</a>

    Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP

    I believe this Alabama performance has no precedent in the post 2007 Saban era. <br>Not trying to be dismissive of USF possibly being improved, but this game against this type of opponent does not happen to Alabama.<br>Stunning.

    While the quarterback play does leave a lot to be desired, the biggest issue facing Alabama's offense right now is the protection for whoever is taking the snaps. South Florida's defense totaled five sacks against the unit and were living in the backfield for most of the game.

    Joe Gaither @JoeGaither6

    Ty Simpson on two drop backs - absolutely devoured... It's not a QB issue here folks. Its about the line.

    Clay Dill @ClayDill93

    Wait. Alabama O-line just letting Ty Simpson get murdered and not even extending a hand to get him up. I think there's so real issues down there in T town y'all. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BAMA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BAMA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BAMAvsUSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BAMAvsUSF</a> <a href="https://t.co/QI4FFX99ZT">pic.twitter.com/QI4FFX99ZT</a>

    Blake Byler @blakebyler45

    Ty Simpson got two dropbacks on that drive, and was immediately pressured on both.<br><br>No quarterback can succeed without protection.

    College Football Report @CFBRep

    Alabama's Offensive Line trying to protect Ty Simpson <a href="https://t.co/9tQkQfcbWg">pic.twitter.com/9tQkQfcbWg</a>

    Jayde Saylor @JaydeSaylor

    Until we fix the O-Line it literally doesn't matter who is behind it (besides Tyler Buchner bc I am currently his #1 hater)

    the content is good @BourbonGhost

    For all we know, Milroe, Buchner &amp; Simpson are All-Americans, but this line is so bad that none of them look like they should even be taking snaps. This is as bad looking an OL as I've ever seen Alabama trot out.

    John @iam_johnw

    The Alabama offensive line watching nick Saban go from jalen Milroe yo Tyler Buchner to Ty Simpson knowing they're the problem <a href="https://t.co/pkL80rEAle">pic.twitter.com/pkL80rEAle</a>

    Daquan Evans, in particular, was a menace for the Crimson Tide in this game. The senior cornerback had three sacks on blitzes.

    Alabama's first touchdown drive came midway through the third quarter. Simpson set it up by finding CJ Dippre for a gain of 45 yards on 2nd-and-10 from Alabama's 16-yard line for the team's lone explosive pass play of the game.

    South Florida missed a chance to potentially tie the game late in the fourth quarter. The offense was driving after converting a 4th-and-2 and moved into Alabama territory, but Byrum Brown took a shot to the end zone into double coverage that was picked off by Malachi Moore.

    Roydell Williams saved Alabama on the ensuing drive by carrying the ball seven times for 74 yards, including a 48-yard scamper to move the team deep into South Florida territory. Simpson capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to seal the win.

    Even though the victory likely ensures the Crimson Tide will remain in the AP Top 25, it's hard to envision a scenario where they stay in the top 10 after this performance. The last time Alabama wasn't in the top 10 of the AP Poll was the week of Sept. 20, 2015 (No. 12).

    Things won't get any easier for Alabama next week with a showdown against No. 17 Mississippi at Bryant–Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide have won eight consecutive games against its SEC rivals dating back to 2015.