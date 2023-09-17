Tyler Buchner, Alabama Slammed By Fans as QB Benched for Ty Simpson in Win vs. USF

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

If Nick Saban was hoping to get an answer to Alabama's issues at quarterback from Saturday's game against South Florida, he's going to have a long flight back to Tuscaloosa despite his team's 17-3 win.

Getting the start in place of Jalen Milroe, true freshman Tyler Buchner didn't last very long in the role. He went 5-of-14 for 34 yards in five drives that gained a total of 78 yards and resulted in five punts.

The offense had more success after Ty Simpson came into the game late in the second quarter, but the quarterback play didn't get significantly better. The 20-year-old freshman finished 5-of-9 for 73 yards.

Alabama was able to hold on for the victory because the defense made two big fourth-down stops in the second half, though even that unit got steamrolled at times by allowing 177 rushing yards on 46 carries.

Fans on social media sounded off about Buchner, Simpson and the quarterback play for an Alabama team that looks as vulnerable as any since Saban went 7-6 in his first season with the program back in 2007.

While the quarterback play does leave a lot to be desired, the biggest issue facing Alabama's offense right now is the protection for whoever is taking the snaps. South Florida's defense totaled five sacks against the unit and were living in the backfield for most of the game.

Daquan Evans, in particular, was a menace for the Crimson Tide in this game. The senior cornerback had three sacks on blitzes.

Alabama's first touchdown drive came midway through the third quarter. Simpson set it up by finding CJ Dippre for a gain of 45 yards on 2nd-and-10 from Alabama's 16-yard line for the team's lone explosive pass play of the game.

South Florida missed a chance to potentially tie the game late in the fourth quarter. The offense was driving after converting a 4th-and-2 and moved into Alabama territory, but Byrum Brown took a shot to the end zone into double coverage that was picked off by Malachi Moore.

Roydell Williams saved Alabama on the ensuing drive by carrying the ball seven times for 74 yards, including a 48-yard scamper to move the team deep into South Florida territory. Simpson capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run to seal the win.

Even though the victory likely ensures the Crimson Tide will remain in the AP Top 25, it's hard to envision a scenario where they stay in the top 10 after this performance. The last time Alabama wasn't in the top 10 of the AP Poll was the week of Sept. 20, 2015 (No. 12).