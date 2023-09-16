X

NBA

    Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces Birth of Daughter Eva Brooke With Photo

    Francisco RosaSeptember 16, 2023

    A long offseason for Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo got a little better as he announced the birth of his third child, Eva Brooke, on Saturday.

    The two-time league MVP took to X—formerly known as Twitter—to post a photo of his newborn along with his two sons Liam and Maverick.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

    Welcome Home Eva Brooke Antetokounmpo 🤍 Daddy's Little Girl and Brother's Baby Sister 👦🏽👦🏽👧🏽 <a href="https://t.co/s64nPZcP7d">pic.twitter.com/s64nPZcP7d</a>

    Antetokounmpo and his fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger welcomed Liam in February 2020, Maverick came a little over a year later in August of 2021 before they announced this latest pregnancy back in March.

    So, in addition to all of his on-court accolades—including seven All-Star appearances, an NBA title and Finals MVP—Antetokounmpo also just entered another exciting chapter of his personal life with the arrival of his daughter.

    Which probably means there will be a few more dad jokes headed everybody's way this upcoming season.

