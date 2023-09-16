X

    Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyle McCord Excite LeBron James, Fans as Ohio State Routs WKU

    Jack MurraySeptember 16, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the first half against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Ohio State Buckeyes offense was firing on all cylinders on Saturday afternoon.

    The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers were able to cut the deficit to 14-10 in the first half but Ohio State took over from there, cruising to a 63-10 non-conference victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    3️⃣ - 0️⃣.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/3b2CNlsWNT">pic.twitter.com/3b2CNlsWNT</a>

    The Buckeyes produced 562 yards of total offense, including 358 yards through the air. They put up 35 points in the second quarter alone.

    This was extremely promising as the offensive unit came into the game with questions, especially at quarterback. Kyle McCord had been serviceable but not spectacular to this point in the season but it's safe to say that Saturday was his breakout party.

    The Buckeye Nut @TheBuckeyeNut

    Kyle McCord to Emeka Egbuka for a 14-yard touchdown. Ohio State up 42-10 at halftime <a href="https://t.co/NCS7yBPHan">pic.twitter.com/NCS7yBPHan</a>

    Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB

    13/15, 271 yards, and 3 touchdowns in ONE HALF. <br><br>6️⃣ god checking in <a href="https://twitter.com/kylemccord16?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kylemccord16</a> <a href="https://t.co/vof8QVo7Kk">pic.twitter.com/vof8QVo7Kk</a>

    McCord was 19-23 for 318 yards and three touchdowns, with a bulk of the damage coming in the first half. He was 13-15 for 271 yards and three touchdowns at the break, with more touchdowns than incompletions.

    Of course, his receiving core was more than just helpful.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    MARVIN HARRISON JR. 🌰🙌<br><br>There's just no catching the <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> WR ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/M1kkQa9sA7">pic.twitter.com/M1kkQa9sA7</a>

    Stephen Means @Stephen_Means

    That 75-yard touchdown catch ties Marvin Harrison Jr. with K.J. Hill for the 8th most touchdowns catches in Ohio State history with 20

    Marvin Harrison Jr. showcased his otherwordly talent, making five catches for 126 yards and the touchdown, which went for 75 yards. He wasn't the only receiver to make headlines as Emeka Egbuka had four catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns and Cade Stover had five catches for 90 yards.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ohio State WR U? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/TvEdZLkH4j">pic.twitter.com/TvEdZLkH4j</a>

    Still, Harrison remained the main story and the chemistry developed between him and McCord sets up nicely for the Buckeyes as they look to remain a contender for a national championship.

    Fans on social media noticed this as well, praising his talent and commenting on his dominance.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    MARVIN HARRISON JR!!!!! ✌🏾 for TD!! SO 🥶🥶🥶🥶

    Patrick Murphy @_Pat_Murphy

    After a career-long 71-yard touchdown last week, Marvin Harrison Jr. tops it this week with a 75-yard touchdown, racing past the defender. Kyle McCord put it on the money.

    GOWIE @DaKidGowie

    Marvin Harrison Jr. makes the WR position look so easy. 🔥

    Basketball Jones @ASportsJones

    Marvin Harrison Jr is unreal

    BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL @edsbs

    apply Marvin Harrison Jr to problem, repeat

    aaron. @ayroned

    NEED marvin harrison jr to be a colt. this kid the real deal

    Whitney Harding @WhitneyNBC4

    Wow -- you CAN'T let Marvin Harrison Jr get that wide open. My goodness. Ohio State has shown their explosive potential on offense so far today with MASSIVE chunk plays. That one: 75 yard TD to Marv. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a>

    SCOUTD @scoutdnfl

    🍿 Marvin Harrison Jr. - Last 2 Weeks:<br><br>♦️12 receptions<br>♦️286 yards<br>♦️4 TDs<br><br>Which <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> team needs the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OhioState?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OhioState</a> product most? 🤔 <a href="https://t.co/4Xysg3siq4">pic.twitter.com/4Xysg3siq4</a>

    Fans also were not shy about McCord, celebrating his play and agreeing with the decision to name him the team's starting quarterback.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    And this one's all but over in Columbus. Terrific first half for Kyle McCord and the Buckeye offense.

    MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE

    Kyle McCord is cooking right now 🔥🔥

    CleBuckeye @CleBuckeye23

    Kyle McCord is 13 of 15 for 271 yards and 3 TDs right now 🔥

    Andy Backstrom @andybackstrom

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a> QB Kyle McCord had more touchdown passes (3) than incompletions (2) in the first half.<br><br>McCord: 13-of-15, 271 yards, 3 TDs.

    Eleven Warriors @11W

    That Kyle McCord-Marvin Harrison Jr. connection.

    Hayley McGoldrick @GoldieOnSports

    kyle mccord has 278 yards and 3 TDs at halftime? <a href="https://t.co/oQyQNUMlGj">pic.twitter.com/oQyQNUMlGj</a>

    Jason Newland™️ @F1RETHECANNON

    No disrespect to Devin Brown or WKU, but I need to see more Kyle McCord next half.

    Andy Evans @AndysWired

    All the Kyle McCord haters, lemme hear ya!!! <a href="https://t.co/6xOjpKVkn1">https://t.co/6xOjpKVkn1</a>

    JAY RICHARDSON @JayRichardson99

    This game is the perfect confidence booster for Kyle McCord heading into a huge night game against Notre Dame.

    Joey Kaufman @joeyrkaufman

    Eight of Kyle McCord's 13 completions in the first half against Western Kentucky were on passes of at least 15 yards.

    jbook™ @jbook37

    Anyone hating on Kyle McCord at this point just hating to be hating and I can't take you serious. That boy was damn near throwing for 300 bills in the 1st half.

    The excellent play was exactly what the No. 6 Buckeyes needed but Week 4 will provide a much different test.

    Ohio State will be heading to South Bend to take on No. 9 Notre Dame in what should be classic early-season matchup. The Fighting Irish are also undefeated to this point and were able to defeat Central Michigan 41-17 Saturday.

    The matchup is set to kickoff at 7:30 P.M. ET and will give the Buckeyes a chance to grab a win that could prove their legitimacy as a CFP contender.