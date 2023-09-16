Marvin Harrison Jr., Kyle McCord Excite LeBron James, Fans as Ohio State Routs WKU

Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes offense was firing on all cylinders on Saturday afternoon.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers were able to cut the deficit to 14-10 in the first half but Ohio State took over from there, cruising to a 63-10 non-conference victory to improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Buckeyes produced 562 yards of total offense, including 358 yards through the air. They put up 35 points in the second quarter alone.

This was extremely promising as the offensive unit came into the game with questions, especially at quarterback. Kyle McCord had been serviceable but not spectacular to this point in the season but it's safe to say that Saturday was his breakout party.

McCord was 19-23 for 318 yards and three touchdowns, with a bulk of the damage coming in the first half. He was 13-15 for 271 yards and three touchdowns at the break, with more touchdowns than incompletions.

Of course, his receiving core was more than just helpful.

Marvin Harrison Jr. showcased his otherwordly talent, making five catches for 126 yards and the touchdown, which went for 75 yards. He wasn't the only receiver to make headlines as Emeka Egbuka had four catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns and Cade Stover had five catches for 90 yards.

Still, Harrison remained the main story and the chemistry developed between him and McCord sets up nicely for the Buckeyes as they look to remain a contender for a national championship.

Fans on social media noticed this as well, praising his talent and commenting on his dominance.

Fans also were not shy about McCord, celebrating his play and agreeing with the decision to name him the team's starting quarterback.

The excellent play was exactly what the No. 6 Buckeyes needed but Week 4 will provide a much different test.

Ohio State will be heading to South Bend to take on No. 9 Notre Dame in what should be classic early-season matchup. The Fighting Irish are also undefeated to this point and were able to defeat Central Michigan 41-17 Saturday.