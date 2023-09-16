NFL Rumors: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders on Scouts' Radar Ahead of 2024 Draft

NFL Rumors: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders on Scouts' Radar Ahead of 2024 DraftSeptember 16, 2023
Could Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders go from FCS to FBS to the NFL in three seasons?
It appears that reality is not out of the question. In an appearance on College Gameday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Sanders is receiving interest from NFL scouts ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pete Thamel @PeteThamel
Who will be QB3 in the NFL Draft? Quinn Ewers and J.J. McCarthy have made big moves. Scouts told me this week that teams are scheduling new visits to Colorado to get eyes on true junior Shedeur Sanders. More than 20 scouts expected here in Boulder for USC in two weeks. <a href="https://t.co/3NxUspYVtb">pic.twitter.com/3NxUspYVtb</a>
"NFL scouts have told me this could be one of the deepest quarterback classes in NFL Draft history," Thamel said. "The two biggest movers for QB3 so far this year are (Texas' Quinn) Ewers and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. But, to (ESPN Commentator) Pat's (McAfee) point, there are eight NFL scouts here for Colorado State and 23 coming against USC. Shedeur is on the radar."
Colorado has been the story of college football this season, with head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur being huge reasons why. The team is coming off of a 1-11 season in 2022 but is already 2-0 with wins over Power Five opponents, including 2022 CFP finalist TCU.
Sanders had been sensational at Jackson State during his first two collegiate seasons, amassing just shy of 7,000 yards with 70 touchdowns to just 14 interceptions. He had a 23-3 record as a starter and received numerous accolades, including the 2021 Jerry Rice Award and the 2022 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year.
He has translated this success to Colorado so far. He has already thrown for 903 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions, and he has a completion percentage of 77.5 percent. He has helped revitalize the program and shows poise in the pocket.
These are attributes that can translate well to the NFL level and as Thamel noted, teams are taking notice. The 2024 class has the top two signal-callers pretty much solidified with USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye. As Thamel mentioned, Ewers and McCarthy are making waves but Sanders is as well.
Sanders does have the option to return to school, which could be a desirable option considering how stacked the draft class is this season and it would provide another chance to play under his father. Still, if his excellent play continues, it's very possible he could be tasked with turning around a franchise in the NFL in the near future.