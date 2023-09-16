The Rock Picks Colorado by Revealing Shedeur Sanders Jersey in College Gameday Video

Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Rock has been making the rounds on ESPN this weekend.

After appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, the wrestler-turned-actor was back in Boulder on Saturday to make his official prediction for the Colorado State-Colorado game on College Gameday.

The Great One made his pick by taking off his jacket to reveal a Shedeur Sanders' jersey.

After taking "Colorado, all day, baby," The Rock sent the Boulder crowd into a frenzy. Deion Sanders has made Colorado football an event. In addition to The Rock, Lil Wayne and Offset were also on the pregame shows in town to offer their support to Sanders and the Buffaloes.

It's been a busy 24 hours for The Rock and Pat McAfee. They went from McAfee's set on Colorado's campus in Boulder to the Ball Arena in Denver for a surprise appearance on Friday Night SmackDown.

It marked The Rock's first appearance on WWE television since 2019.

Now that he's made an official pick, the Brahma Bull will sit back to see if Shedeur Sanders can deliver the Buffaloes a third straight win to start the season.