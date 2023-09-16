Video: Deion Sanders Gifts Lil Wayne a Custom Colorado Jersey on Big Noon Kickoff

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For DirecTV

If there was ever any question about the impact Deion Sanders has had on Colorado's football program, Lil Wayne is in Boulder to watch the Buffaloes play Colorado State on Saturday night.

Ahead of kickoff this evening, Coach Prime gifted the hip-hop star a customized No. 17 Colorado jersey on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff show.

The No. 17 has always had special meaning for Lil Wayne, as it's the number of the ward he was born and raised in as a child in New Orleans. There are old videos of him as a 16-year-old talking about his life in the 17th ward.

Sanders and Lil Wayne have been friends for several years. The Pro Football Hall of Famer posted a video on Instagram of himself giving Tunechi a tour of the Buffaloes' locker room in February.

Lil Wayne recently gave a shoutout to Coach Prime—and dissed New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson—in a guest verse on Nas' latest single "Never Die" that dropped earlier this week.

The Buffaloes have become must-see TV for college football fans already this season. They're off to a 2-0 start with wins over TCU and Nebraska. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, and two-way sensation Travis Hunter have inserted themselves into the early-season Heisman race.